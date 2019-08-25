Offers over £265,000: Stunning five-bedroom family home in immaculate condition

Time spent at 9 Thomson Road may have been short and sweet for Victoria Baird and Grant Burnett, but the pair have certainly left their mark on this fabulous family home.

The couple bought the five-bedroom detached property in Peterhead in 2017, and moved in last summer.

They are now upping sticks because Grant’s role as a mechanical engineer has taken him to the Granite City, so the pair have decided it makes sense to relocate.

And despite their young age, they have transformed Number Nine with open plan space and modern decoration.

9 Thomson Road, Peterhead

Description: Stunning five-bedroom family home in immaculate condition, revamped to an impressive standard by current owners.

Dining kitchen/family area: Modern open plan space, ideal for entertaining.

Lounge: Elegant and spacious, great for unwinding and tastefully decorated.

Bedroom 1: Versatile space, would make an excellent guest bedroom, currently in use as a sitting room.

Master bedroom: Particularly impressive. Comes with en suite, dressing room and walk-in wardrobe.

Bedrooms: 2/3/4: All of good size with excellent storage.

Bathroom: Stylish and finished to a high standard.

Outside: Integral double garage, rear garden laid to lawn and easy to maintain. Driveway to the front.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365.

Grant is 24 and Victoria, who is a receptionist, is only 20 years old.

But their lovely home wouldn’t look out of place in an interiors magazine, with sumptuous style and even a well maintained garden.

“We knew the property had potential so we just decided to get to work,” said Victoria.

“It has been such a fun experience from start to finish.

“I don’t think there is a single wall in this house that hasn’t been painted, and we did most of the work ourselves.

“We ended up knocking down a wall so we could create an open plan dining kitchen.

“This is our first house together and we worked as a team to get the job done.”

Teamwork certainly makes the dream work, as the kitchen is on an open plan level with the dining and family area.

It also provides access to the garden, ideal in the summer months.

You’ll find gleaming white units, integrated appliances and a trendy breakfast bar.

Victoria and Grant also created a handy utility room.

The lounge offers further space for unwinding, and one bedroom can be found downstairs.

It is currently in use as a sitting room, demonstrating the versatility on offer.

The remaining four bedrooms can be found upstairs.

The en suite master bedroom is particularly luxurious, and even has its own dressing room.

“I love having a dressing room and there is also a walk-in wardrobe,” said Victoria.

“If we could pick this house up and move it to Aberdeen, we would, as we’ve been so happy here.

“We’ve loved having friends round for drinks and we will really miss all the space on offer.”

There is an incredibly generous rear garden, which has been laid to lawn and will be easy to maintain.

There is also an integral double garage.

“It’s been a really positive experience for us,” said Victoria.

“Hopefully new owners will come along, as it is a lovely family home.”