Offers over £260,000: Ferryhill home offers modern style in historic setting

One of the joys of the recent heavy snowfalls in Aberdeen has been seeing families enjoy themselves sledging, snowboarding and building snowmen in Duthie Park.

Whatever the season, this beautiful park is one of the jewels in the city’s crown. For residents of the historic Ferryhill area of the city, it’s their local park, while lovely walks along the banks of the River Dee are also within easy reach.

In the current lockdown, when travelling is restricted, it’s a huge bonus to have these green spaces on your doorstep.

The location is one reason families may be interested in taking a closer look at No 47 Brunswick Place, a three-bedroom, semi-detached house in Ferryhill.

Another good reason is because it has been thoughtfully and comprehensively upgraded and modernised so, although the house celebrates its 21st birthday this year, it feels and looks like a brand new home that’s ready to move into.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises a stylish entrance hall – downlighters, Karndean flooring and a tall radiator give it a clean, modern look.

There’s a handy walk-in storage/cloakroom and stairs leading to the upper floor.

From the hall, double doors open to the lounge, which is a nicely proportioned, bright, airy room thanks to the almost floor-to-ceiling picture window.

It also benefits from Karndean flooring and dimmable downlighters.

The beautifully appointed fitted kitchen has a lovely range of high-gloss white base and wall units, teamed with co-ordinating quartz work surfaces with glazed upstands.

Integrated appliances include a four-ring ceramic hob with concealed extractor above, a combi microwave/oven with fan-assisted oven below, concealed integrated dishwasher, washing machine and fridge-freezer, which all combine to give the kitchen a sleek, contemporary look.

Next to this is the dining room with nice views over the private back garden, which has a large patio area for alfresco dining and is tiered, with designated areas filled with colourful planting.

Moving upstairs, the upper hall has a storage cupboard and an access hatch to the loft.

Two of the bedrooms are good-sized double rooms with fitted wardrobes, while the third, smaller bedroom has a storage cupboard.

It would make an ideal children’s room or, given the current climate, make a good home office or be used for home schooling.

This floor also has a smart tiled shower room, with a cisternless WC and wash-hand basin set into bathroom furniture, and an open walk-in shower with thermostatic shower, spotlights and heated towel rail.

Tastefully decorated throughout, the house, which is on the market at offers over £260,000, benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and a very low-maintenance front garden as it features Astroturf and shrubs.

It also has a garage and off-road parking with an imprinted concrete driveway.

Viewing is by appointment on 07887 627271 or arrangement with the selling agent, M&P, online at mortgageandproperty.co.uk/booking