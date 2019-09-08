Offers over £250,000: Aberdeen penthouse with space to entertain

Janine Hall and her partner Rob Wishart have loved the years spent in their penthouse apartment, but are now looking to downsize.

And with her 24-year-old twin daughters Kayla and Alyssa flying the nest, business owner Janine and 50-year-old Rob, a lecturer at Aberdeen University, believe now is the perfect time to relocate to the countryside.

44 Bannermill Place, Aberdeen

Description: Four-bedroom penthouse apartment situated in the city centre.

Lounge/dining room: Bright living environment with French doors and a picture window.

Kitchen: Recently upgraded with an extensive range of base and wall units, and a breakfast bar.

Master bedroom: The room boasts two walk-in dressing rooms and a light and airy en-suite shower room.

Dressing rooms: His and hers walk-in wardrobes, each with shelf and hanging space.

Bedrooms 2/3/4: Each bedroom is well-proportioned, extremely versatile and boasts fitted wardrobe space.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish.

Outside: There is plenty landscaped green space with fully stocked boarders, private parking and a spacious private balcony.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400

Janine, 49, said: “The property was so appealing to us because I worked in Aberdeen and my two girls were both planning to attend university here.

“It’s a great size, in an ideal location and offers a number of versatile rooms which could be adapted to make your own.

“We currently utilise one of the well-proportioned bedroom spaces as an additional dining area.”

The impressive accommodation spans over two floors and is in excellent order throughout.

It comprises of a spacious lounge on open-plan with one of the dining rooms, a recently upgraded kitchen with an extensive range of base and wall units and access to the property’s stunning balcony.

There is also a bathroom fitted with white suite, a master bedroom with two walk-in dressing rooms and an en-suite shower room, as well as two further good-sized double bedrooms.

Janine said: “The property is situated in a safe development and there’s a superb space outside for hosting barbecues and parties.

“In my opinion, it’s ideally suited to modern and growing families who love city centre living.

“It’s also incredibly close to Aberdeen beach, which I’ve taken advantage of over the years by visiting near enough every day.

“The four of us have loved living in the home. But since the two girls are moving out, Rob and I are planning on relocating to the countryside.”