Offers over £247,000: An Aberdeen home that’s out of the ordinary

Designed and constructed in the early 1960s, this three-bedroom Aberdeenshire property would be ideal for vintage-lovers.

Retired teacher and printmaker Alyson Morrison has lived in the spacious home with husband John, who works as a university lecturer, for two decades.

Now that their children have moved out and John has a new job, the happy couple are looking to relocate closer to John’s new place of work.

Occupying a lovely large site in Charleston, this house offers a well-proportioned accommodation spanning two levels.

Alyson said: “We loved the fact that the property was a bit unusual.

“It was also very close to the south of Aberdeen where I used to work.”

This property retains many of its original features including wood-lined ceilings and exposed interior stone in the lounge which is on open plan with the house’s dining room.

Alyson added: “Over the years, we collected a lot of vintage furniture. I especially like the Scandinavian table in our dining room. The ceiling in that room is also one of the house’s original features.”

Alyson said her favourite room of the property must be the bright and airy conservatory.

She said: “It nicely opens up to our large and secluded garden and it is also a great place to relax or entertain guests.”

Alyson thinks her property would make a great home for families.

She said: “It would be really good for young families. We moved here when our children were in primary school.

“The house is also close to Gateway Business Park so it would be ideal for people who work there.

“Our garden is quite big so new owners would have to be willing to do a bit of work there.”

Since the property also houses a large workshop, people who like to do DIY projects or have a creative business may also be interested in the property.