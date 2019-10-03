Offers over £245,000: Peaceful living in modern villa

Situated within a desirable and modern development, this three-bedroom villa boasts an abundance of benefits.

From modern and spacious rooms to a selection of upgraded features, property owner Heather Jackson, a senior charge nurse, believes the home provfoides ready-to-move-in accommodation.

Heather, 38, said: “The property features a lot of upgrades, making the moving in process for future homebuyers incredibly straightforward.

“And the area itself is quiet all year round, so it offers peaceful living for single professionals, couples or growing families.”

On entering, you are met with a welcoming hallway giving access to all ground floor accommodation.

26 Leuchlands Drive, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen

Description: Three-bedroom end terraced villa situated within a desirable, modern development.

Lounge: Beautifully bright and spacious with dual aspect windows.

Dining kitchen: Fitted with a wide range of integrated appliances and upgraded gloss wall, base and drawer units.

Master bedroom: Has a double wardrobe with mirrored sliding doors and an en suite shower room.

Bedrooms 2/3: Both are extremely versatile and good-sized, offering ample space for free standing furniture.

Bathroom: Fitted with a modern white suite.

Outside: The enclosed rear garden is laid with a combination of lawn and patio, bordered by shrubs and bushes.

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 632500

This comprises of a stunning lounge with dual aspect windows, cloakroom featuring two-piece white suite, and a dining kitchen fitted with a range of integrated appliances.

Heather said: “The dining kitchen is a fantastic space because the stunning west-facing garden can be accessed via French doors.

“The space is fantastic for when guests are round, and I found myself spending all summer there because it always catches the sun.

“Other than the kitchen, another favourite space of mine is the en suite master bedroom, located upstairs. I considered it my little sanctuary.”

There are also two further good-sized double bedrooms offering ample space for furniture, and a stylish family bathroom.

Externally, the property has from an enclosed rear garden laid with lawn and patio.

“There are a number of amenities and nice walks nearby which were fantastic for when I headed out with my dog, Millie.

“I moved here in 2016 and have loved it, but I’ll be relocating for family reasons. If I could take this property with me, I would do it in a heart beat.”