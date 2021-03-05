Offers over £234,000: Light and bright family home in convenient but peaceful setting

Set in a quiet and peaceful cul-de-sac and with woodland walks on the doorstep, this stylish Aberdeen property has been home to the Mackay family for more than five years.

With restrictions on travel in place, Clare, her husband Douglas and their children Macaulay and Georgina have enjoyed being able to go on walks to Hazlehead Park and neighbouring woodlands.

Clare said the close proximity of both the city centre as well as greener areas was what attracted her and her husband to the two-bedroom semi-detached dwellinghouse on Woodburn Crescent. She added: “You can also easily walk to the beautiful Johnston Gardens – it’s great you can walk to different areas.

“You can also get a coffee at both Hazlehead and Countesswells. You can also walk to a lot of parks with children.”

With so many family-friendly parks and play areas for children nearby, Clare thinks the property would be ideal for young families or locals climbing the property ladder.

She said: “The property would be great for anyone looking to buy their first house or anyone a bit older wanting to be close to woodlands. We also have quite a big garden which isn’t overlooked, so that’s great for children, too.”

In addition, the property is within walking distance of local shops including a Co-op. Clare added: “We also have a bigger Co-op down at Countesswells and it’s a short drive to Tesco at Lang Stracht.

“Hazlehead Primary School and Hazlehead Academy are within an easy walking distance.”

The family is hoping to stay in the Hazlehead area – they’re just looking to buy a bigger property.

“We just need an extra bedroom, really,” said Clare, whose daughter Georgina was born six months ago.

Upon entering the trendy property from the vestibule, there is a welcoming hallway with a staircase leading to the upper floor.

The home’s lounge, which is Clare’s favourite room, is good-sized and tastefully decorated. She said: “I really love the light that comes in – it keeps the room cosy and warm during winter months.

“It’s very bright and as we’re higher up, it overlooks the road so passers-by aren’t close to our windows.

“We made the room very cosy with rugs. I also like the room’s chimney breast feature wall. We don’t have a fireplace, but we have alcove shelves.”

The property also has a comprehensively equipped dining kitchen with a large utility area and an eye-catching feature wall.

Clare said: “Even though it’s not a huge kitchen, we still have a space for a dining table which extends to fit quite a few people in.

“We also have free-standing furniture in one of the kitchen corners to make it a bit different.

“We have quite a big utility cupboard on the other side of the room, which was something I really liked about the kitchen – having that extra space so clutter doesn’t build up.”

The contemporary kitchen overlooks the well-proportioned garden, and since the family opted to have a glass door in the room, they can enjoy lovely views when they’re cooking or dining.

The modern shower room completes the accommodation on the ground floor, with two spacious bedrooms located on the upper floor.

Clare said: “Since it’s the front bedroom, there is a lot of light in the master bedroom. We have a lot of alcove storage space on one side of the room and there’s ample space to put things away in the bedroom.

“I also have my desk there. I’m a travel consultant and I’ve always been working from home.”

The additional bedroom, which could also be utilised as a study, boasts an attention-grabbing jungle-inspired wallpaper.

Clare said: “We wanted to put something fun for the kids in the room and we found this quirky wallpaper online that we put on the wardrobe and painted the edges.

“It looks like a feature wall, but there’s a lot of storage behind it and it’s fun for the kids.”

The garden grounds are mature and well-established, with a shed at the bottom of the garden and a lot of space for furniture if new residents enjoy alfresco dining.

Clare added: “The garage is round the side of the house and you can get into the back garden through the garage.”

The two-bedroom property benefits from good-quality uPVC double glazing installed in 2015, gas-fired central heating with a combination boiler and additional off-street parking.

Offers should be made of more than £234,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636.