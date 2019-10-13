Offers over £227,500: North-east bungalow is on the level for style

When Samantha and Andrew Gray first set eyes on this stylish pad, they were immediately taken with its immaculate condition.

There was no need for renovations, meaning the couple could move in with minimum fuss.

And despite the fact that it has been five and a half years since they crossed the threshold, Number 10 Wishart Drive has been beautifully maintained.

10 Wishart Drive, Laurencekirk

Description: Lovely three-bedroom bungalow in immaculate condition

Lounge: Elegant room complete with feature wall, spacious and perfect for entertaining

Dining area: Set on open-plan level with the kitchen, well suited to dinner parties

Kitchen: Range of units finished in walnut, with contrasting work surfaces. Access to garden through patio doors

Master bedroom: Relaxing space complete with built-in wardrobes and ensuite

Bedrooms 2/3: Both of good size. One room currently in use as a dressing room, demonstrating versatility on offer

Family bathroom: Comes with modern three-piece suite

Outside: Low-maintenance garden to the front and rear. Single garage and off-street parking

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166

From its show home-style dining area to the charming nursery for six-month-old Calder, this lovely family home offers modern accommodation with plenty of versatility.

Samantha has easily commuted from Laurencekirk to the Granite City where she works as an HR co-ordinator, while Andrew works offshore.

The pair are now on the hunt for their forever home, but hope a new family will enjoy number 10.

“We liked the fact that it was a bungalow, and there was still plenty of space to be had,” said Samantha.

“It was immaculate. It didn’t need any work aside from decorating.

“We’ve made it our own over the years.

“I’d say we spend the most time in the kitchen and dining area, as we both love cooking.

“Prior to having Calder we entertained a lot as well.”

Parenthood may have made Friday night drinks a bit more complicated, but there’s still plenty of space where you can relax with friends.

The kitchen is set on an open-plan level with the dining area, so you can chat to guests as you cook or keep an eye on the kids after school.

Patio doors provide access to the rear garden, ideal for the summer months.

You can also unwind in the enviable lounge, which has been tastefully decorated in neutral colours.

All three bedrooms are of an excellent size, with one bedroom currently in use as a dressing room.

“We’ve loved living here, and since becoming a mum I’ve found it to be a lovely community,” said Samantha.

“We’d like to move somewhere bigger so we can have more space to expand the family.

“Hopefully new owners will be just as happy as we have been. “