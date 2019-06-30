Offers over £225,000: A north-east home fit for a growing family

Tucked away in the peaceful village of Old Rayne near Insch, sits a picturesque cottage, surrounded by greenery, with plants that climb and drape across its stone walls.

The beautifully named Roseneath is an ideal home for a growing family or a couple looking to downsize.

For nearly 21 years it has been home to mortgage manager Paul Murray and his wife, English teacher Dawn.

“It’s a family home that holds lots of memories,” said Paul, who has raised two daughters at Roseneath.

“It’s in a gorgeous rural setting and the area around Bennachie has always been perfect.”

Within the foliage covered walls, you’ll find a house ready to move into.

It features a spacious dining kitchen and a family room that opens up to the decking outside.

The ground floor also offers a good-sized lounge, bedroom and cloakroom.

Upstairs there are two large double bedrooms, one of which offers stunning views of Bennachie.

“We’ve worked on it over the years,” said Paul.

Roseneath,Old Rayne

Description: Lovely three bedroom property with beautiful views

Lounge: Ideal room for relaxing, beautifully decorated and complete with fire place

Dining kitchen/family room: Wonderful open plan space, ideal for entertaining. Leads onto generous utility room

Bedroom 1: Can be found downstairs, perfect for visitors. Could also be used as a play room or office

Bedrooms 2/3: Both of good size, one bedroom offers stunning views of Bennachie

Bathroom: Fresh and modern with shower over bath

Outside: Private rear garden with decking for alfresco dining. Single garage and front driveway

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263

Renovations have included double-glazing the whole house, installing a new boiler, putting in a new kitchen and partitioning a wall to create a walkthrough.

Old Rayne is just 40 minutes from Aberdeen, making Roseneath ideal for commuters.

“For my job, I used to cover Elgin and Inverness as well as Aberdeen, so the position was perfect,” said Paul.

And just around the corner is Old Rayne Primary school, perfect for families with young children about to start their education.

Roseneath’s garden also offers some seclusion.

“It has a lovely garden that’s very private,” said Paul.

The garden features a vibrant display of matures trees, bushes, and flowers.

Paul admits he’ll miss the property he’s spent years making a home and the village of Old Rayne itself.

“The whole community is lovely and everybody knows everybody,” he said.

“But I’ve had to relocate to Edinburgh for work, and both our families live in those parts anyway.”