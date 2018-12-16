Offers over £220,000: Family matters at lovely Aberdeen home

Andrew Wilson’s villa occupies an enviable position on a large site at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Kingswells.

Electrical engineer Andrew, 36, has enjoyed living in the immaculate property with his wife Dawn, 36, son Finley, 2, and a three-month old baby Jack.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

He said: “We have been here for five years.

“We bought it as a professional couple and have grown a family here.

“So I think it would be ideal for both professionals and families.”

The three-bedroom semi-detached house, which is in excellent order, is close to local amenities including shops, restaurants and pharmacies.

It has an inviting vestibule and a generously-sized lounge, which is Andrew’s favourite room.

He said: “It’s the room where we all congregate.

“It’s on open plan with the dining room.”

The dining room offers direct access to the property’s fully-equipped kitchen and has double French doors to the rear garden.

On the upper level, there is a spacious master bedroom with a lot of storage space and a contemporary en suite shower room and two further double good-sized double bedrooms.

A modern bathroom, which is fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath, completes the family accommodation.

The property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, security system and a well-proportioned rear garden. Andrew added: “We have a nice south-facing garden, which is very private.

“We only have one neighbour and there are many trees.

“There is also a shed, which is quite big.”

Andrew and his family are now looking to relocate to the city centre to be closer to their loved ones.

12 Callum Park, Kingswells, Aberdeen

Description: Three-bedroom semi-detached villa located in Kingswells.

Lounge: Spacious and bright room on open plan with the property’s dining room.

Kitchen: Well-equipped kitchen with an extensive range of base and wall units.

master bedroom: Good-sized double bedroom benefitting from a lot of storage space and an en-suite shower room.

Bedrooms: Two further well-proportioned bedrooms.

Bathroom: Fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

Outside: Large rear garden with a patio area and a shed.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224 623400