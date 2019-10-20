Offers over £215,000: A quiet slice of modern living

Boasting ready-to-move-in accommodation, this desirable property is ideal for couples and growing families.

Enjoying a quiet location within a pleasant, well-established residential area of Inverurie, the three-bedroom home is within walking distance of an abundance of local amenities.

3 Davidson Drive, Inverurie

Description: Three-bedroom family home enjoying a pleasant location in Inverurie.

Lounge: Has been tastefully decorated in neutral tones and finished to a high standard.

Kitchen: Benefits from a range of fully fitted base and wall units, and quality integrated appliances.

Dining room: Provides ample space for a large dining table as well as further free-standing furniture.

Master bedroom: Well-proportioned room with en suite shower room.

Bedrooms 2/3: Both good-sized.

Bathroom: Fitted with a modern three-piece suite.

Outside: There is a recently tarred driveway, off-street parking, single garage and fully enclosed rear garden enjoying a high degree of privacy.

Viewing: The Kellas Partnership on 01467 627333.

Property owners Angela and Jim McWilliam, a 50-year-old crane industry worker, and their two daughters Abbie, six, and 13-year-old Katie, have spent the past nine years putting their own stamp on the home.

Stay-at-home mum Angela said: “The main reason we were eager to get our hands on the property was due to its location. The street is incredibly quiet and the neighbourhood is so friendly.

“It’s also within walking distance of the extensive amount of amenities that Inverurie has to offer.

“As soon as we relocated, we turned everything around. Each and every room has been renovated and finished to a high standard, so the property is literally in a ready-to-move-in state.”

The impressive accommodation comprises of a tastefully decorated lounge, formal dining room, impressive master bedroom with en suite and two further good-sized double bedrooms.

There is also a modern kitchen that enjoys a pleasant aspect over the rear garden, which Angela admits was the family’s favourite space.

“The kitchen is so spacious,” she added.

“The girls love to bake, and when we invite friends and family round for dinner and drinks, we’ll often spend the day in here. But there’s also a fantastic gazebo outside, which is perfect for barbecues during the summer months.

“The four of us have loved our time here,” explained Angela. “But because Jim and I were brought up in the country, we’re now wanting to give the girls a taste of country life in Inverurie’s outskirts.”