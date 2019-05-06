Offers around £207,000: Spacious three-bedroom home in north-east in walk-in condition

After deciding it was time to find a home with more spacious accommodation, 6 Conglass Court proved to be just what Louise and husband Chris Brand were in search of.

And having spent the past seven years falling in love with the area, raising their two children and making the charming Inverurie home their own, Louise, 32, and operations manager Chris, 32, plan to relocate just round the corner.

“The pair of us originally had a one-bedroom flat in Aberdeen, but decided it was about time we look to the future and find a property with more space,” said property adviser Louise.

“6 Conglass Court had everything we were looking for – and more.

“In my opinion it’s ideal for a wide variety of buyers, whether that be a first-time buyer or family’s looking to settle into a new forever home. The area itself is superb and has everything you need nearby, and it’s now only a 25-minute drive away from Aberdeen after the opening of the new travel links.”

6 Conglass Court, Inverurie

Description: Impressive three-bedroom semi-detached home offering spacious accommodation spanning three floors

Lounge: Decorated in neutral tones, this is a great space for relaxing with

loved ones

Dining kitchen: Boasts a wide range of wall, base and drawer units, finished with attractive metro tiling splash back

Master bedroom: Well-proportioned and benefitting from two built-in double wardrobes

Bedrooms 2/3/: Each one offers plenty of space for free-standing furniture

Bathroom: Extensively tiled and fitted with a modern white suite

Outside: Fully enclosed rear garden boasting superb views across Inverurie, with both a decking and patio area

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 632500

Presented immaculately throughout, the accommodation comprises a number of impressive and well-proportioned rooms.

Whether you’re looking to unwind in the lounge after a hectic day at work or cook up a delicious meal for friends and family to enjoy in the kitchen diner, the property has much to offer.

There are also three generous bedrooms, and a stylish family bathroom.

Ideal for a wide variety of buyers

Outside, a stand-out area is sure to be the rear garden, which has evidently been thoughtfully landscaped.

Comprising sections of patio, lawn and decking, the space boasts superb views of Inverurie, and is the ideal area for al-fresco dining.

“All that we’re really looking for now is that extra bedroom and a bit more space, but we have no plans to leave the area – we all love it.”