Offers over £195,000: Living in best of both worlds

Situated within the popular country town of Kintore, this house has been Roy and Sophie’s home for more than six years.

Offering generously-proportioned accommodation, this three-bedroom property would make a great family home.

27 East Park Road, Kintore, Inverurie

Generously-proportioned three-bedroom family home with low-maintenance garden

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon & Co on 01224 623400

Roy, who works as a mechanical engineer, has enjoyed living in the Aberdeenshire property with his wife Sophie who is a health and safety co-ordinator.

Sophie said it was the size of the rooms and the overall brightness of the house which attracted them to the property in the first place.

Roy said: “I also really liked that we could go on many nice walks near the property.

“This is a very good neighbourhood. I work in Aberdeen city centre and it’s only a 30-minute commute to town, which is great.

“Also, a new train station is currently being built in Kintore so that will make the commute even easier for people who don’t want to drive to Aberdeen.”

Internally, the property has an inviting and welcoming hallway, kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, formal dining room and a bright and airy lounge presented in neutral décor with complementing laminate wood flooring.

Roy said: “I would say the kitchen is my favourite room of the property because we spend quite a lot of time there. The view from the kitchen is also great.”

Sophie added: “I really like our master bedroom because it has a lot of storage space.”

The property has a further well-proportioned double bedroom and a single bedroom, which is currently utilised as a small fitness studio. There is also a modern bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite and an additional shower room.

The thing the couple is going to miss the most about living in number 27 is the garden.

Roy said: “The rear garden is very quiet. It’s very good for al fresco dining – we really enjoyed having lunches and dinners there during summer months.

“The garden is also very low maintenance because it’s paved.”