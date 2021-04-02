Offers over £190,000: Apartment with style and space will tick lots of boxes for buyers

Everyone has different tastes when it comes to what characteristics of a property entice us most.

It may be the fact that it boasts open-plan living, modern and fresh decor, or perhaps its practical location surrounded by an abundance of amenities.

For Becky, 40, and Chelsea Ewen, 33, it was all of the above upon viewing 593a Holburn Street in Aberdeen.

The couple moved into the stylishly presented ground-floor apartment around six years ago and knew from the outset they could envision a life there.

Becky, a senior finance officer, said: “It was how much room we were getting that really appealed to the pair of us.

“The fact it had two bedrooms and two bathrooms was very unusual. Not only that, but it was also down to the open-plan living and the fact it was both modern and fresh.

“The area was also a factor. The property is close to a number of large supermarkets and other shops, as well as being within walking distance of the city centre.

“We both work in town so to be able to walk to work was an added incentive.”

Number 593a enjoys a sunny aspect and forms part of an exclusive development.

Inside, the accommodation is extremely spacious. It includes the kitchen and dining area on open plan with the lounge, providing a fantastic space for entertaining friends or simply cooking up a storm with family members. French doors lead to the car park at the rear.

This area has proved a favourite for Becky and Chelsea during their time at the apartment. Becky said: “Above all, it is the open-plan living room and kitchen I’ve loved most. It is a really versatile space and is great for entertaining and everyday living.

“With that said, and taking the remaining accommodation, layout and location into consideration, the home is probably best suited to a younger person or couple.”

The inner hallway, with its attractive carpeting, leads to the main bedroom.

This stylishly presented room boasts a full-length window and includes a double built-in wardrobe, which contains hanging and shelving space. It even has its own elegant en-suite bathroom.

The second double bedroom also has a built-in wardrobe and a sliding door that leads to the Jack and Jill shower room. Because of its positioning, a large picture window allows the sun to shine in throughout the afternoon.

Presently a nursery to Becky and Chelsea’s young child, the room could be transformed into a home office, study or reading room, depending on what the occupants should require.

Outside, communal gardens surround the property and an exclusive parking space is to the rear with visitor parking nearby.

With an array of amenities right on the apartment’s doorstep or within a short walking distance – including supermarkets, sports and recreational facilities, public transport, primary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities – the benefits of residing in Number 593a are endless.

There is also easy access to the business centres to the north and south of the city, the hospital complex at Foresterhill and Aberdeen Airport. There are lovely riverside walks along the Dee and Duthie Park with its renowned Winter Gardens are situated close by as well.

Becky and Chelsea are going to miss the apartment but will look back on their time there with fond memories.

Becky said: “We are only relocating because we now have a young child and would like a three-bedroom property.

“This would allow family or friends to stay as well.”

The property benefits further from gas central heating and full uPVC double glazing.

Number 593a is on the market at offers over £190,000.

Contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or the seller on 07810 123726 or 07534 023740 to find out more about the property.