Offers over £185,000: Love blossoms at north-east family home

The pale pink petals of the clematis bloom every year at Number 57, South Street in Mintlaw.

Owners Julie and Dan Shepcar look forward to welcoming the lovely flowers each June, which grow up the side of their charming cottage.

The couple bought the three bedroom granite property 22 years ago, after hearing about good schools in the area.

Their two children, Emily and Jacob, have since flown the nest, and a new life on the Isle of Wight beckons.

Julie and Dan, who run an engineering business, have decided to relocate, but won’t forget their gorgeous family home in a hurry.

From bold interior design to the lovely garden, they have certainly left their mark on the place.

The entrance hall features fuchsia wallpaper, while the open plan dining kitchen and family area has a trendy modern look.

“I’ve always preferred statement looks,” said Julie.

“Dan does the design side of things and we look at interiors together, I find inspiration everywhere.

“I adore my fuchsia wall and we also love our kitchen, as it’s such a versatile space.”

57 South Street, Mintlaw, Peterhead

Description: Quirky three bedroom cottage with open plan entertaining space

Lounge: Elegant room with original granite fire place. Tastefully decorated

Kitchen Diner/Family Room: Gorgeous open plan space, ideal for entertaining

Master bedroom: Simple and stylish, complete with en suite

Bedrooms 2/3: Both of good size, excellent storage options

Family Bathroom: Trendy room with unusual tiling

Outside: Well-maintained gardens which have been lovingly landscaped. Excellent options for alfresco dining. Two stone sheds for further storage

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365

There is an island and breakfast bar, and ample space for a dining table.

You could also easily convert part of the kitchen into a further living space, or create a play zone for the kids.

The stylish lounge has been a labour of love, after Julie grew tired of the original Seventies style fireplace.

“I just decided to chip away at a few tiles and see what happened,” she said.

“We couldn’t believe it when we found the original granite fireplace hidden underneath.

“It was covered in tar and all manner of things, but Dan cleaned it up.

“It is one of my favourite features.”

All three bedrooms are of a good size, with the master bedroom boasting an en-suite.

The main family bathroom is also incredibly trendy.

Outside you’ll find a well-maintained garden and two stone sheds for further storage.

“We love it here and both our kids went to school in Mintlaw,” said Julie.

“It is difficult to leave this place, but we decided to move after visiting the Isle of Wight on holiday.”