Offers over £170,000: Put your stamp on Aberdeen cottage with wow factor

With a peaceful, picturesque outlook, 11a Don Terrace is perfect for couples and families alike.

The spacious accommodation spans two floors and, having been very well maintained by the current owners, is in a ready to move into condition. And it certainly provides the wow factor.

Situated in the Woodside area of Aberdeen, the delightful two-bedroom cottage is entered via a welcoming vestibule, which leads on to all further accommodation.

The lounge is set on open plan with the kitchen – fitted with a wide range of wall and base units and integrated appliances – providing a great space for entertaining and dining. With ample front and rear-facing windows, light floods into the desirable room from morning to evening.

The handy utility room and cloakroom fitted with a two-piece suite complete the ground-floor accommodation.

Upstairs, you find two double bedrooms. The first bedroom is a fantastic size and boasts windows to the front and rear. There is also ample space for free-standing furniture.

It is currently minimalistic, allowing the future owners to put their own stamp on it – much like the rest of the accommodation.

As for the second double bedroom, which is currently being used as a study, it could be transformed into a nursery, reading room or dressing room. This enhances the cottage further, adding a degree of flexibility to it.

The centrally located bathroom is fitted with a three-piece suite.

Outside, the rear garden is fully enclosed and paved for ease of maintenance. And there is a raised decking area, which is ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining friends and loved ones all year round.

Additionally, there is a driveway providing off-road parking for two cars.

Being situated in a quiet street overlooking the wooded banks of the River Don adds to the property’s appeal.

But despite it being a peaceful location, the city centre is only a 10-minute drive away and nearby Great Northern Road offers excellent shopping facilities, as well as regular public transport. Plenty of supermarkets, cafes, restaurants and sports and recreational facilities are located close to the home.

The cottage is also within easy reach of the Aberdeen University campus at Old Aberdeen, and Danestone and Bridge of Don lie across the River, accessed easily over the Diamond Bridge. Occupants can enjoy the array of picturesque walking and cycling trails as well.

It benefits further from a new boiler plus fresh flooring fitted in the lounge and kitchen. Number 11a is on the market at offers over £170,000.

Contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565 or the seller on 07870 602189 to arrange a viewing or find out more information about the property.