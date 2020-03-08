Offers over £160,000: Aberdeen apartment offers excellent first step on property ladder

With appealing features, including Juliet balconies, this modern two-bedroom apartment is in immaculate order throughout.

Drawn by its spacious interiors and practical location, the desirable property was snapped up by Dylan McCrae – who is an HGV mechanic and retained firefighter – and administration assistant Sarah Will in January 2017.

9c, Maidencraig Court, Aberdeen

Impressive two-bedroom apartment situated within close proximity to the heart of the city.

Sarah says the couple, who are both 26, “loved where the property was situated.”

“This was our first home together, so it was important we found something we loved equally,” Sarah added.

“It’s very quiet and within easy commuting distance to the centre of the city, where there are an abundance of amenities available.

“However, there’s also supermarkets, public transport facilities and shops within walking distance of the home, as well!”

Inside, the stunning accommodation comprises an entrance hall, fully fitted kitchen, and a master bedroom with built-in storage and en suite.

There is also a further double bedroom, which also benefits from built-in storage.

Sarah said: “Each room within the apartment is large, which is a boost. Our favourite space over the years has definitely been the lounge. It’s south-facing, so there’s no need to put the heating on as the space is always cosy.”

Completing the accommodation is the contemporary family bathroom.

Outside, there is an exclusive parking space, as well as plenty of visitors’ parking and well-maintained factored grounds.

The home benefits even further from the attractive Juliet balconies – which are perfect for relaxing outside come the summer months – and a security entry system.

Sarah said: “Overall, I believe the apartment would be perfect for a young couple who are keen to get on the property ladder.

“Dylan and I love the home, but we are relocating to be closer to family and friends.

“Dylan also wants to pursue his fire brigade career by going full-time retained, so the move will help a lot with this, too.”