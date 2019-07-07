Offers over £155,000: Bright living in sunny Aberdeen villa

Gary Clark and his family have enjoyed living in the quiet cul-de-sac so much, they are hoping to stay in the same area.

Computer programmer Gary, his wife Heather and daughter Grace have called the sunny villa their home for more than five years.

He said: “It’s a really nice area. The neighbours are really good. They’re all very friendly and easy to talk to. We would like to stay in the area. We’re just looking for a slightly bigger house.”

Located in Bridge of Don, this two-bedroom semi-detached villa enjoys a pleasant bright and sunny aspect.

The well-proportioned property offers a good level of family accommodation.

Gary said: “I think the house would be perfect for couples or young families.

“My favourite room is the living room because it’s really big and it gets a lot of sun in late afternoon and in the evening. It has a really big window at the front.

“There would be a room for a dining space if people wanted to do that.”

70 Lee Crescent North, Bridge Of Don

Description: Two-bedroom semi-detached villa located in Bridge of Don.

Lounge: Bright, airy and spacious room.

Kitchen: Fully fitted modern kitchen.

Master bedroom: Good-sized double bedroom.

Bedrooms: Further well-proportioned double bedroom.

Bathroom: The property’s modern bathroom is fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

Loft: The loft is insulated and fully floored loft with access by extending ladder.

Outside: Good-sized garden with two patio areas.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400

The property also has an inviting and welcoming hallway, modern kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, good-sized master bedroom and a further well-proportioned double bedroom.

The property’s stylish bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath completes the accommodation.

The property also has a large garden with two patio areas.

Gary said: “You get a lot of sun in the morning and afternoon.”

The house is within walking distance to many local amenities.

Gary said:“There are a few shopping areas nearby as well as a couple of primary and secondary schools with a walking distance.

“The Bridge of Don swimming pool is close too.”