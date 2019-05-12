Offers over £149,995: Two-bedroom mid-terraced coastal villa

Located in a charming coastal suburb on the south side of Aberdeen, this spacious property would make a lovely family home.
Forming part of a modern residential development by Taylor Wimpey Homes, this two-bedroom mid terraced villa is home to Keith Garden, 41, and his son Liam, 14.
Keith said: “The property is ideal for first-time buyers or a young family who are just starting out.”
Situated in Cove, the villa is close to a good range of local shops as well as primary schools.
Keith added: “I have worked in Cove for a long number of years.
“There are a lot of young families.
“It is a lovely area.”
44 Creel Road, Cove, Aberdeen
Description: Two-bedroom mid-terraced villa located in Cove in Aberdeen.
Lounge: Bright, airy and spacious room.
Dining kitchen: Contemporary kitchen fitted with a range of units and a dining area.
Master bedroom: Good-sized bedroom with a lot of storage space.
Bedrooms: Further single bedroom.
Bathroom: Stylish bathroom fitted with a white modern suite.
Loft: Insulated and part floored loft with access by extending ladder.
Outside: Well-proportioned rear garden with a paved patio area.
The property’s garden to front laid out in broken slate for easy maintenance.
Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400.
The modern accommodation comprises of an inviting vestibule, a bright and airy lounge with rustic oak laminate flooring and a stylish dining kitchen, which is fitted with a range of modern wall and base units.
Keith said: “The kitchen is probably my favourite room because it is quite roomy and bright.
“The lounge is a good-sized room.
“There are stairs leading up to the second floor.
“It has recently been redecorated and it is quite bright as well.”
On the upper level, there is a well-proportioned double bedroom with a lot of storage space, further single bedroom, stylish bathroom fitted with a white suite and a wall mirror with downlighters, medicine cabinet and display shelves.
The spacious property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, front garden, enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area, allocated parking space and a large loft.
Keith added: “There is a lot of storage space in the loft.”