Offers over £149,995: Two-bedroom mid-terraced coastal villa

Located in a charming coastal suburb on the south side of Aberdeen, this spacious property would make a lovely family home.

Forming part of a modern residential development by Taylor Wimpey Homes, this two-bedroom mid terraced villa is home to Keith Garden, 41, and his son Liam, 14.

Keith said: “The property is ideal for first-time buyers or a young family who are just starting out.”

Situated in Cove, the villa is close to a good range of local shops as well as primary schools.

Keith added: “I have worked in Cove for a long number of years.

“There are a lot of young families.

“It is a lovely area.”

44 Creel Road, Cove, Aberdeen

Description: Two-bedroom mid-terraced villa located in Cove in Aberdeen.

Lounge: Bright, airy and spacious room.

Dining kitchen: Contemporary kitchen fitted with a range of units and a dining area.

Master bedroom: Good-sized bedroom with a lot of storage space.

Bedrooms: Further single bedroom.

Bathroom: Stylish bathroom fitted with a white modern suite.

Loft: Insulated and part floored loft with access by extending ladder.

Outside: Well-proportioned rear garden with a paved patio area.

The property’s garden to front laid out in broken slate for easy maintenance.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400.

The modern accommodation comprises of an inviting vestibule, a bright and airy lounge with rustic oak laminate flooring and a stylish dining kitchen, which is fitted with a range of modern wall and base units.

Keith said: “The kitchen is probably my favourite room because it is quite roomy and bright.

“The lounge is a good-sized room.

“There are stairs leading up to the second floor.

“It has recently been redecorated and it is quite bright as well.”

On the upper level, there is a well-proportioned double bedroom with a lot of storage space, further single bedroom, stylish bathroom fitted with a white suite and a wall mirror with downlighters, medicine cabinet and display shelves.

The spacious property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, front garden, enclosed rear garden with a paved patio area, allocated parking space and a large loft.

Keith added: “There is a lot of storage space in the loft.”