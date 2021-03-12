Offers over £143,500: This stunningly decorate property boasts a former ballroom as the lounge

With stunning views of the sea and the haunting ruins of Slains Castle round the corner, you’ll have to join the throng in vying for this beautiful coastal home.

With a former ballroom as your lounge and the golf course stretching towards the horizon, Number 2 Crochdane is not your standard property.

And it’s certainly not what springs to mind when you picture a two-bedroom ground-floor flat, for this spacious pad is rather extraordinary.

From the fabulous dining kitchen to its fascinating history, and of course the location at Cruden Bay, Crochdane could surely cast a spell on all who enter?

Owners Victoria MacDonald and Scott Ross are convinced of the magic, having moved in six years ago after viewing the place by chance.

The young couple, who run their own Scottish blog and marketing business, believe they bought so much more than a simple doer-upper – for Crochdane comes with a lifestyle.

Victoria, who originally moved to the north-east from Inverness for the oil and gas industry, now spends most of her time exploring the coast or wild swimming.

From snorkelling to fishing, Victoria and Scott hope new owners will fall in love with all Crochdane has to offer.

They believe it has taken lockdown for them to finally get stuck in, and they have revamped the place from a damp and dated space to their dream home.

The couple is now preparing for their next adventure, with exciting plans to build their own eco-home using recycled materials.

It’s not difficult to see where they found their inspiration, thanks to such amazing views which inspired Bram Stoker in the writing of Dracula.

“We were living in Rosemount in Aberdeen and we had been searching for a new home for ages,” said Victoria.

“I had really bad insomnia and I was searching on my phone one night when I found Crochdane.

“It was so floral with floral carpets and floral wallpaper.

“It needed a lot of work doing and the advert didn’t even show the view.

“But it had a basement, so I knew Scott would be in his element.”

The building was constructed as a holiday home in 1900 by the Colman’s Mustard family and wasn’t split into four flats until the 1970s.

Victoria has even found items left behind by the former lady of the house, which hints of Crochdane’s wonderful past.

“From what we know, Colman built the entire building back when Cruden Bay was the St Andrews of the north-east,” she said.

“We found a box behind a cabinet that had lace shower cloths in it.

“So we did some research and we believe the lady of the house got them at a market in Glasgow.

“It would have been post-war, around 1946.

“They’re still in their original packaging which is very cool.

“There’s endless space here; we could fit our old flat into the living room.”

Victoria and Scott launched their blog around a year-and-a-half after moving in and, as their success soared, they started to travel across Scotland.

Crochdane became a base until lockdown saw them tackle the project head-on.

“We insulated the whole house and ripped up the floral carpets; we found lots of hidden nooks after pulling up plasterboard,” says Victoria.

“When we took the carpet up in the living room, we discovered that the floor was in fact the original oak.

“Prior to Covid, people marvelled at the view. Now they’re going to marvel at the floor.”

The couple’s hard work has certainly paid off, for Crochdane is now a modern home with a period feel.

The lounge features a bay window where you can watch the waves crash in, and there’s a lovely wood-burning stove.

Off the lounge, you’ll find a handy office.

This room could also make a cosy snug or a playroom.

The open-plan dining kitchen has been fitted with grey base and wall units, and there is plenty of space for a dining table.

Both double bedrooms are of excellent size, and the shower room features a walk-in shower.

The basement, which is accessed via the kitchen, has been set apart into two rooms.

“We know a previous owner brewed their own wine in the basement; there’s so much that could be done with it,” said Victoria.

Offers should be made of around £143,500.

Contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893.