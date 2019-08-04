Offers over £140,000: A modern home in tranquil area

Susan Yule and her husband Gary fell in love with the tranquil area of Cruden Bay.

And while they’ll miss the picturesque views the seaside village has to offer, the couple hope they’ll soon be able to relocate to Echt to be closer to their daughter Marie and grandchildren Sophie and Cameron.

Support worker Susan said: “Cruden Bay is a really lovely area. It’s very peaceful. “We have really good neighbours, too. “Everybody is very friendly.” Susan thinks the house would make an ideal home for families and professionals.

Susan and her husband Gary, who works as an electrical engineer, have recently refurbished their property.

Susan said: “We did a lot to the bungalow since we moved here two years ago.

“We have triple glazed windows and a brand new kitchen. We had a new bathroom fitted as well.”

84 Braehead Drive, Cruden Bay, Peterhead

Description: Spacious two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow.

Lounge: Bright and airy with a dining area.

kitchen: Contemporary kitchen fitted with a range of units.

Bedrooms: Two well-proportioned bedrooms with a lot of storage space.

Bathroom: Recently upgraded shower room with high gloss white finish furniture.

loft: Large insulated and part floored loft with access by extending ladder.

Outside: Good-sized front garden and well-proportioned rear garden with a patio area.

The stylish property also benefits from a double garage.

Viewing: Alex Hutcheon & Co on 01224-623400

Susan said she loved spending time in her spacious living room.

She said: “Our living room is very bright and airy.

“We decided to put our dining table and chairs in front of the bay window. It’s really nice to dine there in summer. “We have a great view and sometimes we see horses on the road.”

The property also has a well-proportioned master bedroom with double French doors opening to the rear garden and an additional single bedroom with a lot of storage space.

There is also a contemporary shower room and a kitchen with extensive range of base and wall units with high gloss doors and co-ordinating work surfaces.

The property benefits from two gardens, gas central heating and a double garage.

Susan said: “We have a patio area at the back of the rear garden which has recently been painted.

“From the rear garden you can see the surrounding countryside with a lot of wildlife.”