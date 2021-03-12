Offers over £128,500: City centre living with tranquil surroundings

The perks that come with city centre living are endless.

And when the property also boasts tranquil surroundings, you are certainly on to a winner.

So, if you are on the hunt for a desirable apartment that provides both of these points, and much more, then Flat 16, Caroline Apartments should definitely be considered.

Situated on Forbes Street in Aberdeen, the spacious two-bedroom flat has been very well maintained by the owner and was recently redecorated throughout.

Based on the first floor of the building, you are met with a welcoming hallway on entering Number 16. This provides access to all accommodation, which is sure to impress couples, growing families and young professionals alike.

Starting off with the lounge, the room is particularly bright and boasts a large rear-facing window. There is also space for dining furniture here should it be required, and the same goes for the well-proportioned kitchen, too.

The kitchen is fitted with a wide range of wall and base units, incorporating roll-front worktops and splashback tiling. It provides plenty of space for storage and putting your cooking skills to the test with friends and loved ones.

There are also two impressive double bedrooms in the flat, both of which have their own built-in wardrobe with mirror sliding doors.

But for those that would prefer to put the spare room to better use, there is also the option to transform it into a different space such as a working-from-home space, library/reading room, music room or study area. Alternatively, it could also be turned into a nursery or playroom.

Completing the accommodation is the centrally located bathroom, fitted with a three-piece suite comprising WC, wash-hand basin and bath with shower over.

To enhance the property further, the communal areas are very well maintained by an appointed factor – at a cost of £300 per annum – and there is resident parking available.

Situated in the heart of the city centre in the popular Rosemount area, Number 16 offers convenient access to all parts of the city.

Occupants can enjoy being within short walking distance of an array of amenities including restaurants, cafes, sports and recreational facilities, public transport facilities, supermarkets, local shops and much more.

Aberdeen Grammar School, Foresterhill Hospital and Aberdeen University also lie nearby, as well as the picturesque Westburn and Victoria Parks. Here, there are a number of well-loved walking and cycling routes to take advantage of during the summer months.

The property benefits further from gas central heating and double glazing.

All in all, Number 16 is a ready-to-move-into home and provides the ideal buy-to-let opportunity. It is on the market at offers around £128,500.

Contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565 or the seller on 07923 095047 to arrange a viewing or get more information about the flat.