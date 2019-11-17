Offers of £153,000: The heart of style in Aberdeen

A stone’s throw from the array of amenities available in the heart of the city, this two-bedroom apartment combines practicality and style.

220a Union Street, Aberdeen

Two-bedroom first floor apartment situated in the heart of the city centre, which has been finished to the highest of standards.

Viewing: Andersonbain LLP on 07834 688328

Communications manager Jennifer Green, 34, has relished the time spent in her modern and exceptionally spacious home with dog Rufus.

She said: “I was on the hunt for my first ever property and it had everything I was after.

“It was the ‘show’ flat for the block when I originally bought it in 2012, so the flat came with some lovely finishings, including granite tiles, quality oak doors and wooden flooring.

“It’s also incredibly modern, with large windows and couldn’t be any more central. But despite the apartment being situated on one of Aberdeen’s busiest streets, I have never been bothered by any noise.

“The home is definitely most suited to students, young professionals or couples who love city living.”

Inside, the apartment has been finished to the highest of standards throughout and boasts a variety of period features.

The accommodation comprises an attractive kitchen fitted with a range of chic integrated appliances, stylish bathroom and two well-proportioned double bedrooms with built-in storage facilities.

One bedroom benefits further from a luxury en suite shower room.

Jennifer said: “My favourite space has always been the lounge.

“It’s a warm and comfortable area and big enough for when you’re planning on having guests round. And there are two large loft-style windows here, which are fantastic for watching the world go by.”

The property enjoys the further benefits of full central heating, secondary double-glazed windows and video security entry.

“I have loved living here and plan to stay in Aberdeen for the foreseeable future,” said Jennifer. “I’m now looking for a property that’s closer to a city park for Rufus and I.”