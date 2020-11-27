Offers around £670,000.: Avalon – a family haven in a prestigious suburb

Traditional and homely with expansive views – that’s Avalon, No 1 Station Road.

Situated in Bieldside, Aberdeen, this impressive five-bedroom detached villa offers particularly spacious accommodation spanning two floors.

Living in the prestigious suburb, you will relish being located close to an abundance of superb amenities.

From primary and secondary schools within safe walking distance to a line-up of local shops and restaurants and easy access to the city centre and Royal Deeside, it is ideal for a growing family.

Better still, No 1 is currently on the market at offers around £670,000.

Enter the reception hall and your eyes will be drawn to the villa’s period features including high ceilings, woodwork, skirtings and cornicing, all of which have been well maintained by the current owners.

This creates a traditional look, like the rest of the home’s accommodation.

The spacious lounge is located to the front of the property and has a large south-facing bay window, while the kitchen is a great size and has ample space for breakfasting if required.

Here, the butler’s pantry is an excellent addition to the property with extra storage and appliances and leads from the kitchen through to the dining room.

Another impressive space, the dining room boasts its own feature fireplace. You’ll be able to entertain friends and family during special occasions and cosy get-togethers.

The remaining ground-floor accommodation comprises the practical utility room, shower room and sitting room, which has patio doors leading into the rear garden area. This will prove particularly useful over the summer months.

Travelling up the stairway, the split landing provides access to all further rooms.

These include the clean, modern family bathroom with a four-piece white suite and a good-sized study – which could be used as an additional bedroom – proving that No 1 also comes with plenty of versatility.

The master bedroom is located to the front of the property and has large built-in wardrobes and ample space for free-standing furniture.

There are four further double bedrooms, all of which are a fantastic size.

Like the villa’s interior features, the gardens have been well maintained over the years.

At the front, there is a large area of lawn with borders of trees, mature shrubs and seasonal flowers, as well as granite chipped pathways that lead to the front door and porch area. Occupants will find the porch area provides an ideal space for alfresco dining and entertaining.

There is a large driveway, with parking for several cars, and a garage.

The rear garden is also fully enclosed and has a large paved patio, an area laid with lawn and a safe play area laid with bark.

There are also two sheds for additional storage if required.

Contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565.