Offers around £299,000: Amazing space for growing family

Set in an enviable location in Cruden Bay, this stunning five-bedroom property would make the perfect forever home for families.

Sharon Chalmers, 48, has shared the home with 49-year-old husband Mark and their two children for more than a decade.

2 School Lane, Cruden Bay

Price around £299,000

Beautifully presented five-bedroom detached family home with garage.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893

Sharon, who is a key account manager, was instantly attracted to the idyllic location, which boasts beautifully presented and spacious interiors,

She said: “I moved into the property in the summer of 2010 with my husband Mark, our son Jack and our daughter Emma.

“The property was bought off plan and formed part of a small development on the former site of the original school.

“We were particularly attracted to the location, which is only minutes from the beach, and the specification of the build which gave us a great space for our then growing family.”

Inside, the ground-floor accommodation comprises an open-plan kitchen diner, well-proportioned lounge, practical cloakroom, and a versatile double bedroom.

Upstairs, there is a gorgeous master bedroom with luxury en suite shower room, three further good-sized double bedrooms with ample space for free-standing furniture, and a family bathroom.

Outside, there are front and rear gardens, one of which boasts an additional patio area to enjoy al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining during the summer months.

Sharon said: “The outdoor space on offer is fantastic.

“And the same goes for where the home is placed, which is close to an array of fantastic facilities, including the local primary school, eateries, golf course, village hall, and other amenities such as tennis, badminton and bowling.

“It’s also situated close to Slains Castle, which attracts an abundance of tourists all year round.”

The home benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

“I think the property would be most appealing to a young or growing family,” Sharon said.

“We’ve loved the years spent here, but our children are now ready to fly the nest.

“We feel it’s time for a new family to enjoy the incredible space that our home offers.”