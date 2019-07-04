Offers over £1,400,000: Gorgeous granite home perfect for entertaining

Tastefully decorated and modernised, this category C listed granite Edwardian home has easy access to both the city and private woodlands.

This five bedroom house boasts three bathrooms, large communal living areas and access to the exclusive Rubislaw Den policies.

On the market for offers over £1,400,000, it’s easy to understand why this West End property has such high value.

The property opens with large double entrance doors, onto original glazed mosaic tiling, this leads to a welcoming reception hall with wooden flooring and a corner fireplace, making for a space with a lot of potential.

8 Rubislaw Den South

The first lounge area has wide-set bay windows, with high ceilings and arched alcoves and retains its original wooden flooring.

The property also features a formal reception area which could easily become a large formal dining area. The large marble fireplace is a focal point, before the room flows through to the sunny conservatory.

A large open plan kitchen-dining area features a wall mounted television and speaker system. The kitchen is bespoke with cream cabinets and hardwood countertops.

The space also features a cabinet fitted microwave and convection oven, with an American-style fridge freezer, waste disposal unit, dishwasher and bi-folding glass doors leading out to the timber deck.

A separate utility room is also available with hanging rails and appliances. There is also a toilet on the ground floor.

The first floor features a master bedroom with wide-set bay windows, high ceilings and custom made stained glass panels leading to a large luxurious en-suite bathroom.

A further two bedrooms share this floor, each large with new carpeting and blinds. There is another bathroom with a bath and a walk in shower enclosure.

The second floor of the property leads to the remaining two bedrooms, one featuring a tiled fireplace. A final bathroom is housed on this floor, featuring vinyl flooring and a rear window.

To top this incredible property off, there is a basement games room, perfect for hosting, with a fitted bar, snooker table and darts included in the price.

The large garden features a timber deck to the rear of the property to look over the garden and Rubislaw Den policies. It is very private with security lighting and double gates.