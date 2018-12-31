New Year New Home: Why not this stunning five-bedroom steading?

With panoramic views, this stunning five-bedroom detached steading really is dream home material.

The property has been sympathetically transformed into a light and airy family home set in around 5.5 acres of well-maintained gardens and paddocks and is on the market for offers over £595,000.

Many original features, including an exposed granite central fireplace and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams have been retained.

Key Facts

Address: Calfward Steading, Cushnie, Alford

Accomodation: Five bedrooms, three living rooms and three bathrooms

Property size: 314m2

Council Tax band: G

The generous accommodation also offers split level living on the ground floor with the beautifully appointed kitchen enjoying a semi open plan layout with the family/dining area, a large utility/boot room leads to the cloakroom and integral double garage/workshop.

An inner hall leads to the guest double bedroom, well-appointed family bathroom and good sized home office.

A generous family/games room with access to the south facing sun terrace completes the ground floor.

From the striking lounge an attractive oak staircase leads to a galleried seating area and the remaining accommodation which comprises of two spacious double bedrooms with Jack and Jill en-suite facilities and a generously proportioned master bedroom with luxury en suite bathroom.

A particular feature of this stunning home is the extensive grounds which boast fully fenced paddocks and formal gardens along with a large riding arena which is overlooked by a lovely sun terrace with summerhouse ideal for outdoor entertaining.

The property is further enhanced by a substantial agriculture barn located to the rear which currently houses four large loose boxes and offers ample storage facilities.

This unique property offers the ideal home for an equestrian enthusiast or for a small holding potential.

Viewing of this truly impressive home is highly recommended to fully appreciate the location and accommodation on offer.

The property is located within the Cushnie area which lies approximately seven miles south west of the village of Alford, which lies approximately 25 miles away from Aberdeen city centre.

Primary schooling is provided at Craigievar Primary, Muir of Fowlis and secondary education at Alford Academy.

Alford and Aboyne enjoy a host of excellent amenities including health centres, shops and hotels.

The area offers some of the best salmon fishing, shooting, golf and mountain sports in Scotland with easy access to Glenshee and Lecht ski centres and the newly formed Cairngorm National Park.