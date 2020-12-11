Modern Knaven House full of old-school charm available for offers over £350,000

The school bell may have long stopped ringing at Knaven House, but this gorgeous family home still oozes history and charm.

The beautiful four-bedroom property can be found at Maud, near Peterhead, and originally served as Knaven School for almost 100 years.

Built around 1870 with local granite, the first pupils trooped in on April 20 1875.

Generations passed through the classrooms, and the building was extended twice before closing its doors in 1970.

It could have been left to become derelict, but has been lovingly restored to create something rather special.

Complete with a walled garden and stunning countryside views, you’ll no doubt be wondering when you can move in.

You’ll find beautiful panelling and many original features within, and you can just imagine a row of neat desks and blackboard. But far from being stuck in the past, Knaven House lends itself to busy family life.

The bespoke country kitchen is the ideal spot for coming together, and there is plenty of space for a large dining table and chairs.

Traditional wooden flooring and soft decor completes the look, and this room is also flooded with light thanks to the double-glazed sash and case unit windows – which were handmade by a local craftsman.

The lounge and dining area is on a split level and divided by a wooden balustrade. It has arched windows on three aspects and a feature fireplace with multi-fuel stove.

The layout means the children can play while the adults relax, and when restrictions allow, this is a great spot for entertaining.

For a more cosy feel, head through to the snug where you’ll find a wood-burning stove and a staircase to the upper galleried room. The latter is currently in use as a cinema/home office, but could also make a lovely guest bedroom.

Completing the accommodation on the ground floor is a large utility room, stylish bathroom, separate shower room and one bedroom.

The versatility on offer means the bedroom could easily be used as a playroom, or a dedicated home office.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms which all come with spectacular views. Outside, there is a large walled garden which has been mainly laid to lawn, complete with well-stocked borders and a decked area.

For those keen on gardening, there is plenty of scope for raised beds and the like.

You’re surrounded by open countryside, but are in easy commuting distance of Aberdeen.

Contact Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 632500.