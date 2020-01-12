£625 per month: Modern Aberdeen city centre base

If stylish, city centre living is what you’re after, then this two-bedroom apartment is sure to catch your eye.

Located within walking distance from the array of amenities available in the heart of the Granite City, the property is perfect for young professionals and couples.

Lorraine Mair, viewing agent at James and George Collie, said: “The home has been decorated and furnished to an incredibly high standard, so it boasts modern and stylish interiors.

“Not only that, but the rooms have ample windows making them both bright and spacious, too.”

37 Mearns Street, Aberdeen

Modern two-bedroom first floor apartment located within walking distance to the city centre

Inside, there is an entrance hallway providing access to each room in the apartment.

This includes a contemporary kitchen fitted with an excellent range of wall and base units and co-ordinating work surfaces, as well as integrated appliances.

There is also a lounge overlooking the front of the property, well-proportioned master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an impressive en suite shower room, double bedroom, and a main bathroom with three-piece suite.

The second bedroom is good-sized and versatile, so it could be utilised as a home office, dressing room, study, games room or nursery.

Lorraine said: “Because there is plenty of space inside, the home would be fantastic for young couples and professionals who enjoy city centre living.

“It is also ideally placed for access to Aberdeen’s fantastic range of amenities and services.

“This includes restaurants, bars, supermarkets, public transport, and health and leisure facilities.”

The apartment benefits further from a secure video entry system, as well as gas central heating and double glazing throughout.

There is also secure residents parking below the development and well-maintained communal areas.

It is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.