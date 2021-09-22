Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Property

Mane attraction: The £795k Banchory home complete with equestrian facilities

By Rosemary Lowne
22/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 22/09/2021, 6:06 pm
Horse riders are sure to be impressed by Wickerinn Farmhouse.
With its very own riding arena, stables and grazing paddocks, this beautiful home was simply made for horse lovers.

Located in more than three acres of land, Wickerinn Farmhouse near Banchory is a real countryside gem.

Keen riders are sure to be impressed by the outstanding equestrian facilities which include stabling for three horses, a well-appointed tack room, a 20 x 40m riding arena, three fenced grazing paddocks and a field shelter.

The Wickerinn Farmhouse is beautiful both outside and in.

Extensively refurbished

Once over the threshold of this charming period farmhouse, the “wow” factor continues.

Originally built as an inn in the mid-19th Century, the house was extended in 2012 and has been extensively refurbished throughout.

Inside, the farmhouse boasts oak flooring and finishings, with no expense spared updating the bathrooms and kitchens.

Luxury stables.

Luxury living

At the heart of the home there are three reception rooms, a sitting room with wood-burner, formal dining room (currently used as a study) and a comfortable family room with corner multifuel stove and French doors out to the patio.

Entertaining guests has never been easier.

Meanwhile, cooking is a stylish affair in the luxury kitchen which features handmade oak cabinets topped with granite, along with an array of high-end appliances including a Rangemaster cooker, boiling water tap and drinks chiller.

Completing the ground floor is a laundry room and boot room.

Four bedrooms

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms including the principal suite which is lit by four large windows and boasts a generous dressing room (or study) and stunning en suite shower room.

Sit back and relax in style.

Also impressive is the family bathroom with double-ended bath and oversized walk-in shower.

Dining in has never been more attractive.

Large gardens

Outside, the gardens are bounded by dry stone dykes and include a barn, greenhouse and shed.

Alfresco dining and entertaining can be enjoyed in the barbecue area, while there is also a patio area accessible from the dining kitchen and family room.

In addition, there is a further large courtyard area laid in Tegula paving and lawn areas to the side and rear.

Family barbecues can be savoured in the attractive gardens.

Parking is taken care of thanks to the front driveway which is enclosed by two sliding electric gates and a pedestrian gate.

Fiona Gormley, from the estate agent Savills, says the home brings something special to the property market.

The luxury bathroom is sure to impress.

“In truly turnkey condition, this exceptional property will impress every viewer and will appeal particularly to horse/pony owners or city dwellers yearning for country living but preferring a contemporary interior style,” said Fiona.

Soak up the sunshine and enjoy the views from Wickerinn Farmhouse.

In terms of location, the farmhouse enjoys a rural but accessible location near Banchory, around 14 miles from central Aberdeen.

To book a viewing

Wickerinn Farmhouse, Raemoir, Banchory, is on the market at offers over £795,000.

To book a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971111 or visit the website.