Lovely home in leafy location ideal for raising a happy family

Enjoying exceptionally spacious and impeccably presented accommodation, this five/six-bedroom home is ideal for families.

From its enviable location in the ever-popular Hazlehead area of Aberdeen, to its modern comforts, Chelsee Evans-Shepherd has relished the years spent calling 6 Queen’s Grove her home.

Chelsee moved into the property 17 years ago with her husband and their two sons, who were two and five at the time.

The 49-year-old said it was the layout of the home that appealed to her above all, which is perfect for family living. And Chelsee has carried out a number of restoration projects over the years to enhance the property even further.

“Most areas of the house have either been fully renovated or redecorated over the past few years, including the utility room, kitchen, dining room and family room, along with the guest room, master bedroom and bathroom,” Chelsee said.

“I worked with both Kitchens International and Ambiance Interior Design to achieve the complete finish in our home.

“There are so many sociable areas inside, but my favourite over the years has to be the generous kitchen area.”

The contemporary kitchen boasts an extensive range of wall and base units and is set on open-plan with the family room and dining room, providing an inviting and functional area for occupants and guests.

Here, there are double French doors which lead to the south-facing dining terrace and rear garden.

Chelsee added: “Having redesigned these open-planned rooms over the past few years to suit our family’s way of living, they are perfectly set up for social entertaining, as well as a simple meal with friends and loved ones.”

The remaining ground-floor accommodation includes a separate lounge area boasting a feature fireplace, good-sized bedroom – which is currently being utilised as a study – washroom and utility room, which provides access to the garage.

An elegant staircase and spacious hallway give access to five versatile, excellent-sized double bedrooms upstairs, as well as a family bathroom with a chic white four-piece suite.

The breathtaking master bedroom is set over two levels and features its very own balcony, dressing area and en-suite shower room, while every bedroom has built-in storage and ample space for free-standing furnishings.

Number 6’s interiors certainly provide the wow-factor, but the exterior features add to the home’s appeal.

Occupants can enjoy the large driveway – providing excellent off-street parking for several vehicles and access to the integral double garage – and multiple outdoor spaces that are perfect for socialising all year round, which were, once again, designed by Chelsee.

She said: “I redesigned the garden a couple of years ago now.

“In addition to the large sun terrace in our south-facing garden, I added a summerhouse complete with a wood burner, so it can be used throughout the year.

“With regards to Hazlehead itself, it is a lovely quiet location surrounded by the woodlands of Hazlehead Park.

“The park has an abundance of amenities for a family, such as woodland walks, play areas, a cafe and much more. And being just off of Queen’s Road in a non-drive-through street, the property has provided safety and privacy for our growing family.

“With our children now all grown up and starting their own journeys, my husband and I are quite often on our own in what we feel is a family home.

“Therefore we would love to see another family have the opportunity to grow together in such a fabulous property, just as we did.

“It truly has been a special place to have spent the past 17 years.”

There are a number of excellent amenities for families in the surrounding area including restaurants, cafes, primary and secondary schools, shopping facilities and sporting and recreational attractions. Occupants will also enjoy being a short drive away from the city centre.

The house benefits further from underfloor heating – throughout the kitchen, dining and family room, utility room and en suite shower room – and also has a front garden.

The property is on the market at offers over £820,000.

Contact: James & George Collie on 01224 572777.