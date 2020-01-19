£800 per month: Stylish riverside flat near the city centre

Set within a popular Riverside Drive development, this spacious two-bedroom flat offers beautiful views of the River Dee.

Beautifully presented, this self-contained ground floor executive flat offers a good level of contemporary accommodation.

Jennifer Whitaker, property rental manager at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “This property boasts a modern galley kitchen with breakfast bar, white gloss floor and wall units as well as a spacious lounge with a dining area, which is by far my favourite space within this property.

22E Riverside View, Riverside Drive, Aberdeen

Two-bedroom self-contained executive ground floor flat situated in a modern purpose-built development.

£800 per calendar month

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 408405

“Set within the bay window, it offers beautiful views of the River Dee.”

The flat also has an inviting vestibule, welcoming hall and two well-proportioned double bedrooms which benefit from a lot of storage space.

Jennifer said: “With neutral décor throughout, the property benefits from a master bedroom with a fitted mirrored wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

“The double bedroom includes a king-size bed.”

A stylish and generously-sized bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite with a Jacuzzi bath completes the modern accommodation.

Jennifer thinks this property would be ideal for professionals or students looking to live close to the city centre and its many amenities.

She said: “The flat is also close to the main Aberdeen railway station and bus depot.

“Across the river, there are office and industrial complexes situated at Altens.

“Duthie Park is also in close proximity and it is the ideal place for an evening stroll, exercise class or for a picnic in warm weather.”

The property, which benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and parking, is available for lease with no smokers and no pets permitted.

Once a viewing has been undertaken, a part deposit of £150 will secure the property and take it off the advertising market while the offer is discussed with the landlord.