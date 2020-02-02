Offers over £143,000: Life’s a beach with airy Aberdeen flat

Enjoying an enviable location near Aberdeen beach, this two-bedroom apartment is sure to impress first-time buyers and couples alike.

Retired couple David and Linda Wood bought the property “with the intention of downsizing from their home at the time.” And for them, the opportunity was too good to miss.

68 Bothwell Road, Aberdeen

Two-bedroom apartment forming part of a popular modern development, close to Aberdeen beach.

Viewing: Andersonbain LLP on 01224 456789

Linda added: “David and I loved the spaciousness and brightness inside, as well as the superb location, secure parking and entry system, too.

“There is an excellent range of amenities mostly all within 5-10 minutes walk. These include large food, home and DIY outlets.

“There are also all kinds of leisure facilities – including cinemas, bars, restaurants, cafes, the golf course, gyms, and beautiful seafront and outdoor walking and cycling routes.”

The apartment is decorated in neutral tones, allowing future occupants to put their own stamp on the rooms.

Linda said: “Over our time here, a favourite space for myself and David has been the good-sized lounge.

“This is down to its fantastic outlook over mature trees and the old city hospital building nearby.”

As well as the lounge, there is also a stylish kitchen with ample room for dining furniture and two bedrooms of good proportions.

Completing the accommodation is the white three-piece shower room.

“The whole building and development are well-maintained,” said Linda.

“For this reason, along with the other points mentioned, I believe it would suit professionals, couples or growing families.”

No 68 benefits further from excellent parking facilities, gas fired central heating and full double glazing.

Linda added: “We now need to downsize from our current home.

“Health issues unfortunately mean only ground floor accommodation will be suitable, but we’ll certainly be re-locating to a property close by.”