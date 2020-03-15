£1,100 per month: Aberdeen flat is just what the doctor ordered

Situated in an excellent location for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, this spacious property would be ideal for medical students.

Jennifer Whitaker, property manager at Ledingham Chalmers, said: “This four-bedroom house comfortably accommodates students or sharers.

“The stylish property boasts a spacious garden

, separate dining room and four large double bedrooms.

129 Hilton Avenue, Aberdeen

Spacious four-bedroom semi-detached dwelling house ideal for students.

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers on 01224 408405

“Located in Hilton, this house is in close proximity to the Aberdeen University, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, as well as the city centre and all its amenities.”

Other parts of Aberdeen are also easily accessible due to excellent public transport facilities near this property. The house offers a good level of student accommodation.

The modern accommodation comprises of an inviting vestibule, hallway, generously-sized lounge with comfortable couches and a feature fireplace, kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units and a separate dining room, which could also be utilised as a stylish sun lounge.

Jennifer said: “The dining sun room is my favourite area as it has a light, airy feel and access to the garden can be gained via the French doors.”

The property also has four good-sized double bedrooms with a lot of storage space and a shower room.

The contemporary house enjoys the benefits of gas central heating, double glazing and a garden.

The property manager said: “From the driveway, access can be gained to the well-proportioned garden benefiting from a garage, shed and drying green, with both lawn and gravelled areas.”

The rear garden would also be ideal for al fresco dining in warmer months.