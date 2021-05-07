Offers over £300,000: Sunny Insch abode makes an ideal family home

Enjoying a quiet location with an extremely sunny aspect, 7 Mill Road, Insch, would make an ideal family home.

The tasteful and spacious four-bedroom property boasts exceptional accommodation spanning two floors.

Through the entrance vestibule and hallway, there is a well-proportioned lounge. Tranquil and bright, this room boasts a triple picture window to the front, double picture window to the rear, and is a perfect space for relaxing.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla

From here, visitors can access the dining kitchen.

There is plenty of space for free-standing furnishings including a table and chairs, as well as a breakfast bar for informal dining, and integrated appliances. The dining kitchen also provides access to the patio, garden grounds and a practical utility room.

The remaining downstairs accommodation includes the cloakroom and master bedroom. Looking out to the front of the property, this spacious double bedroom includes two double built-in wardrobes for storage and has space for furniture. It also has its own en suite, which is bright and elegant with attractive wall and floor tiling.

The carpeted staircase leads to the first floor, with neutral carpeting throughout, and a long landing which has a large velux with an area below. This area would make an ideal study or home office.

There are also built-in cupboards and display areas here.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla

Three double bedrooms are also located on this floor. Each one is attractive, has stunning open views and double built-in wardrobes, so occupants will struggle to fall short of space.

The bathroom completes the accommodation. Outside, there is parking for two cars provided at the front of the garage, which is equipped with an up-and-over door, power, light and water, as well as shelving and a part-floored loft area ideal for handy storage.

© Supplied by Raeburn Christie Cla

The low maintenance garden to the front has a wide gate and path at the side leading to a utility area with the shed and oil tank storage.

The wide south-facing garden looks out to lovely views from the paved patio, which is ideal for entertaining. Here, there is a greenhouse with a vegetable and fruit garden area.

While the interiors and exterior features at number 7 are equally as impressive, occupants are sure to reap the benefits of the location as well.

Insch is an increasingly popular, small town with a railway station and the va stly improved A96 provides excellent commuting to Aberdeen, Huntly, Inverness and Elgin.

There is a reputable primary school with secondary education at Inverurie or Huntly. Not only that, there are also plenty of amenities nearby including a cottage hospital, health centre, library, shops including two mini supermarkets, florist, ironmongers, and more.

In addition, leisure activities include an 18-hole golf course, bowling, the Bennachie Leisure Centre and excellent hillwalking.