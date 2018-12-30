Impressive six-bedroom mansion in the heart of Old Aberdeen

This truly impressive mansion house which is set within approximately one acre of walled garden grounds in charming Old Aberdeen is on the market for offers over £1,000,000

Designed by Alexander G R MacKenzie and built in 1936, this Category B Listed building is finished in pink sandstone and boasts many attractive traditional features.

A special feature of the house is that the majority of the rooms enjoy large south facing windows which overlook the secluded private walled garden, allowing the property to enjoy the maximum of natural light.

Internally, the dwellinghouse is a delight offering superb well-proportioned accommodation enhanced by traditional oak flooring in the ground floor reception areas and first floor hall and bedrooms, with all the public rooms featuring sandstone fireplaces.

Key Facts

Address: 16 Chanonry, Aberdeen

Accomodation: Six bedrooms, three living rooms and three bathrooms

Property size: 399m2

Council Tax band: H

Find out more here

Having been sympathetically maintained and modernised over the years to create an extensive home which would be ideally suited to the modern family, the property offers an excellent level of living accommodation which is perfect for entertaining, together with generous bedrooms and superb outdoor space.

The elegant entrance hallway, laid with solid oak flooring which continues throughout the majority of the ground floor, gives way to three well-appointed reception rooms, each of which boasts large twin windows providing a most pleasant outlook across the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a spacious dining kitchen with high quality units, a separate back hall, a store room, a boiler room which houses the laundry appliances, and the back vestibule.

The first floor accommodation is home to the master bedroom with en suite bathroom, as well as three further double bedrooms which are served by a bathroom and a shower room, and a walk-in linen store.

The second floor accommodation comprises a particularly generous bedroom, a second bedroom, and a large storage room ideal for larger items or even possible future conversion and which gives access to the loft space.

Outside, the walled plot extending to approximately one acre is beautifully maintained.

A large expanse of perfectly manicured lawn is bordered by mature trees, including a stunning flowering cherry tree, and deep borders which are well stocked with a wide variety of plants and bushes.

The secure gardens are accessed via a secure entry gate from the street, with further electric gates halfway down the garden allowing access to a useful tarmacadamed parking area which is screened by bushes from the rest of the garden. A detached double garage with power and light provides further off-street parking.