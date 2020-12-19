Offers over £825,000: Aberdeen home in ideal location with secluded garden

Many special memories have been created in Number 1 Abbotshall Walk.

Scott and Julie Chapman have spent more than two decades at this address, watching their two children grow up and eventually fly the nest.

Situated in Cults, the property’s location impressed the couple from the outset, along with its large secluded garden.

Julie, 52, is an office administrator, while her husband Scott, 57, is a company director. Julie said: “We moved into the original property here in March 1999 with our two children, Christopher and Rebecca – who were two-and-a-half and six months old at the time.

“Having grown up in Bieldside and moving from Milltimber with Scott and our young family, I wanted to remain in the locality, so Cults was perfect.

“We are near a wide range of local shops and amenities, but with good transport links into the city centre, which is only 10 minutes away by car.

“There are lovely areas to walk to from the house as well, including the forest walks at Foggieton, Blacktop, into Hazlehead Park and the woods, and along the River Dee.”

While the interiors and surroundings of Number 1 have always been desirable and practical, Scott and Julie decided to completely rebuild the home in 2007.

Julie added: “Our intention was to add a considerable extension to accommodate our growing family.

“After many discussions with our architect, Ian Rodger, Scott and I finally decided to knock down our existing house and build the house of our dreams.

“In April 2007, the bulldozers moved in. The house was built by Chapman Homes and completed by November.”

The home now boasts a well-proportioned lounge, dining kitchen set on open-plan with the family room, dining room, pantry, utility room and a study.

Upstairs there is an octagonal turret room, which provides an ideal kids’ playroom or space to unwind; a spacious master bedroom with en suite and French doors that lead to a private balcony; and a four-piece family bathroom.

There are three further large double bedrooms with built-in storage. One boasts its own en suite shower room.

Scott said: “We especially like the turret entrance, while the downstairs layout allows a great space for entertaining.

“The bright dining kitchen and family room is the hub of the house and extends into the garden via patio doors.

“In the summer, light floods in from the three sets of windows. And in the winter, with the blinds and curtains closed and the wood-burning stove lit, it is a warm and cosy haven.

“Many special memories have been created in our favourite spaces whilst celebrating many special occasions for the family.”

Number 1 also boasts a large driveway and double garage. There is a fully enclosed, south-facing rear garden laid mainly to lawn with borders of mature shrubs and small trees.

Julie said: “After many wonderful years in the house watching the family grow up, we have decided that it is time for a change.

“The children have both started careers and now live in Edinburgh. Scott and I want a new adventure, perhaps abroad.”

Offers should be made of more than £825,000.

Contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565 to arrange a viewing.