This beautiful Countesswells steading could be yours for £600,000

Transforming a cowshed into a beautiful five-bedroom detached steading was a labour of love for Gary Copland and his wife Clare.

From the wonderful landscaped gardens and views over the rolling countryside to the striking gallery landing and the imposing lounge, it’s clear that the family have put their heart and soul into making their Countesswells property the perfect family home.

But after 12 happy years, the couple have reluctantly put their charming detached property on the market as they prepare to move nearer to their family.

“We always had a desire to build our own house so we designed it ourselves, “ said Gary.

“It was originally a cowshed, and after the build, we did all the landscaping ourselves.

“We’ve enjoyed everything about living here.”

Imposing lounge

As far as first impressions go, The Steading will not disappoint as it opens up with a large entrance vestibule with room for free-standing furniture.

Making a grand entrance is guaranteed as the hallway runs the full length of the house with plenty of space to store your guests’ coats.

From here, there is a striking lounge with a full-height ceiling, wood-burning stove, floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors leading outside.

Whether it’s enjoying precious time with family or entertaining guests, the lounge offers the perfect place to relax, especially as it is overlooked by the galleried landing.

Over the years, Gary and his family have loved having their friends and family over for parties.

“We’ve enjoyed Boxing Day parties every year, said Gary.

“And we always had a barbecue every summer with our family.”

Dining kitchen

Also overlooked by the galleried landing is the stylish dining kitchen, which is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of cooks.

As well as being fitted out with an array of quality features including three electric ovens, the kitchen also has a free-standing American-style fridge freezer.

After cooking up a storm in the kitchen, head through to the dining area where there is space for a large table and chairs.

Five bedrooms

Also on the ground floor is four large double bedrooms, two of which are served by en suite shower rooms.

In addition, the first, third and fourth ground-floor bedrooms offer extensive built-in storage and all four ground-floor bedrooms have space for free-standing furniture.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room with washing machine, tumble dryer and freezer, as well as a family bathroom.

Galleried landing

Upstairs there is a galleried landing which could be used as a family room, home office, play room or studio.

From here, there is a main bedroom suite with en suite shower room, Velux windows and a walk-in dressing room where there is an access hatch to the attic.

Summer house

After taking in the beautiful interior, head outside to explore the spacious garden grounds.

At the east-most gable end there is a stone chip courtyard and a hot tub which is available by separate negotiation.

Family barbecues can also be enjoyed on the lawn or paved patio area where a winding path leads to a wooden summer house with power and lighting.

Other fantastic features include a pond and a chicken coup.

In addition, there is a driveway with parking for several cars, a double garage with electric roller doors, light, power, water and a partially floored storage attic.

Family home

Asked what he thinks will appeal most to buyers, Gary said: “It’s country living with fantastic access to Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, Anderson Drive and it’s only 10 minutes from the city.”

After enjoying so many happy years in the home with their own family, Gary hopes another family will get the same joy out of the home as they have.

“I think the property would suit a couple with youngish children who like the outdoor life but do not want to be miles out of town.”

The Steading, Newton of Countesswells Farm, Countesswells, is on the market for offers over £600,000.

To arrange a viewing contact James & George Collie LLP on 01224 581581 or check out the website.