Historic 270-year-old north-east estate house on the market for £700,000

Built in the 1740s, this fine example of a north Aberdeenshire estate house is on the market for offers over £700,000.

The property was original built by John Forbes of Knappernay, and sold to members of the Gordons of Nethermuir family.

The home was refurbished in the 1880s when owned by Captain Barclay, the factor of Brucklay Estates.

Key Facts

Address: Aberdour House, New Aberdour, Fraserburgh, AB43 7LL

Accomodation: Eight bedrooms, four living rooms and five bathrooms

Property size: 630m2

Council Tax band: H

Accommodation comprises of a front entrance vestibule into the main house, with a living room, drawing room, dining room, boiler room, two store rooms, three double bedrooms, a dressing room/fourth bedroom, study and two bathrooms

The west wing accommodation comprises of, three double bedrooms, store room, bathroom, shower room, and a family room with bar.

The east wing accommodation comprises of, a large kitchen, utility room, WC, store room, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Outside there is a large garden to the front of the property and an adjacent large fully enclosed walled garden where there are fruits trees and vegetables grown.

In all the grounds extend to approximately 15-16 acres including wooded areas and land currently laid out in grass, which taken along with the barn which has possibilities for conversion to stables, making for many equestrian possibilities.

To the rear there is the drive into the property leading to the rear courtyard, outbuildings and garage. There is an access path that takes you around the grounds of the property.

This is an extremely well-kept historical building and viewing is highly recommended.