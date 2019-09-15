Offers over £450,000: Heavenly appeal of restored north-east chapel

When Ian and Eileen Clark first set eyes on Pitfour Chapel, it was little more than a ruin after it had been left to fall into disrepair.

Previously used as a chapel for the family living on neighbouring Pitfour Estate in Mintlaw, the building had only seen a handful of religious services.

But despite the fact that the roof had caved in, the couple saw the potential.

Pitfour Chapel, Chapel Park, Mintlaw

Description: Stunning renovated chapel which has to be seen to be believed, would suit a wide variety of owners

Family Room: Impressive space, ideal for entertaining. Framed by stunning original windows

Kitchen: Stylish cream units, extensive appliances

Bedrooms 1/2/3/4/5/6: All of good size, two bedrooms boast en suites

Bedroom 7: Found on the ground floor, ideal for visitors

Family Bathroom: Gorgeous space, free-standing bath and separate shower enclosure

Viewing Gallery: Amazing views of the countryside

Outside: There is exceptional parking, a walled garden area and lots of scope to further landscape the grounds of approximately two acres. Alternatively, it might suit an equestrian buyer or those looking for a small holding

Ian, who grew up in the area, recalled the chapel from childhood while Eileen admired it while out on walks.

It was on one such walk that the pair spied a for sale sign, and the rest is history.

They were perhaps the only people brave enough to take on the mammoth project, as the chapel had been on the market for several years previously.

Their determination paid off, and the building is unrecognisable from its former sorry state.

Ian, who is a builder, spent five years transforming it into a stunning home, complete with a chapel tower and fabulous oak staircase.

So impressive was his work, that Pifour Chapel has won several awards.

“It’s my fault really, we were walking past one day when we saw that the chapel was on the market,” said Eileen, who is company director of the family business.

“Apparently there was one wedding held at the chapel and several funerals.

“It’s a dream of mine that there will be a family wedding here again, it’s just perfect for the occasion.

“Ian spent every spare hour working on the chapel, it was a huge job.

“We wanted to keep as many original features as possible, so it looked like the original chapel.”

Pitfour Chapel is filled with stunning detail, including the original windows and a beautiful oak staircase.

There are seven bedrooms in total, as well as ample open plan space and various options for entertaining.

“People are wowed when they visit, so we must have done something right,” said Eileen.

“Pitfour Chapel will always be very special to us though, it has this amazing feeling of peace.”