Four stunning north-east homes on the market for over £57,000

Whether you’re interested in city living or prefer a home somewhere outside the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen, one of these four north-east homes could be just what you’re after.

From offers over just £57,000, here’s four properties that are on the market:

This modern one-bedroom studio flat is located in the popular market town of Inverurie, which boasts a number of practical local amenities.

Inside, there is a welcoming entrance hallway, spacious lounge with ample space for bedroom furniture, dressing room, and a kitchen fitted with a range of integrated appliances.

A shower room completes the accommodation.

Offers over £57,000

Contact: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565

Offering a comfortable level of accommodation spanning two floors, this two-bedroom home enjoys the benefits of a gas central heating system and double-glazed windows.

Other appealing features include the stylish dining kitchen, which has been fully refurbished in recent years, quality oak interior doors and low maintenance gardens.

Offers over £160,000

Contact: Gavin Bain & Co. on 01224 623040

Benefiting from full gas central heating, double glazing and a single garage, this three-bedroom property is perfect for growing families.

The home comprises an entrance hall with cloakroom, lounge, separate dining room, modern fitted kitchen and utility room. On the upper floor, there are three good sized bedrooms.

Offers over £235,000

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444

Enjoying a prime residential location, this three-bedroom home offers two floors of generous family accommodation.

Appealing features include gas central heating, double-glazed windows, intruder alarm system, well-proportioned rooms, and fitted kitchen and bathrooms. There are also extensive gardens, providing fantastic areas for children and al fresco dining during the summer months.

Offers over £310,000

Contact: Andersonbain LLP on 01224 456789