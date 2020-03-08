Four stunning north-east homes from £84,000

Whether you’re looking to downsize or a first time buyer, these four north-east homes are now on the market.

Located within a well-established residential area in the popular suburb of Cove, this one-bedroom apartment is an ideal purchase for first time buyers and young couples alike.

The rooms comprise well-proportioned lounge with a pleasant frontal outlook, smart kitchen with a range of cabinets and worktop space, double bedroom with built-in wardrobe and a shower room.

Contact: Gavin Bain & Co. on 01224 623040

Situated in a popular location, ideal for many local amenities including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, this three-bedroom home offers deceptively spacious accommodation spanning two floors.

The property is in good order throughout and offers the potential to be transformed into a beautiful home for families. It also benefits from a good-sized driveway, garage and sheltered rear garden.

Contact: Wilsone & Duffus on 01224-251100

Located within a highly sought after and established residential area of the city, this three-bedroom property has much to offer a multitude of home buyers.

Not only is there an extensive line-up of local amenities close by, including supermarkets, restaurants and shops, but the accommodation is exceptionally spacious. There is also a fully enclosed rear garden, which is ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Contact: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 646565

Enjoying views out over the north-east coastline, this detached four-bedroom house is situated in a quiet cul de sac of the coastal town of Gourdon.

The accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge on open-plan with the dining room, kitchen, family room, and four impressive double bedrooms, one of which has its very own en suite shower room. There is also a family bathroom.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166