Four stunning north-east homes from £60,000

Whether you’re looking to downsize or a first time buyer, these four north-east homes are now on the market.

Forming part of a traditional granite tenement block in the heart of the city centre, this one-bedroom top-floor flat has much to offer.

The property itself offers generous living accommodation, and would be best suited to first-time buyers, young couples or professionals. It benefits from a telephone security entry system and shared rear garden.

Offers over £60,000

Contact: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 632500

With delightful accommodation spanning over two floors, this lovely three-bedroom semi- detached family home is located in the thriving village of Alford.

Internally, the property comprises a welcoming hallway, front-facing lounge on open plan with the dining room, and a good-sized dining kitchen.

There are also three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with three-piece suite.

Offers over £139,000

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444

This immaculate two-bedroom property has been completed to a good standard and affords the opportunity to move in with the minimum of inconvenience.

It benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and security entry, as well as a balcony area and spacious accommodation.

Offers over £145,000

contact: James & George Collie on 01224 572777

This well-maintained four-bedroom bungalow is located in a tranquil rural area, with the amenities of New Deer a mere two miles away.

There is good public room accommodation with a lounge featuring a living flame gas fire, as well as an open-plan sun lounge.

Outside, there are mature gardens with open views of the surrounding countryside, a tarred driveway and double garage.

Offers over £270,000

Contact: Stewart & Watson on 01771-622338