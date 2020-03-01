Four stunning north-east homes from £60,000

Whether you’re looking to downsize or a first time buyer, these four north-east homes are now on the market.
560 George Street, Aberdeen
Forming part of a traditional granite tenement block in the heart of the city centre, this one-bedroom top-floor flat has much to offer.
The property itself offers generous living accommodation, and would be best suited to first-time buyers, young couples or professionals. It benefits from a telephone security entry system and shared rear garden.
Offers over £60,000
Contact: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 632500
33 Gordon Road, Alford
With delightful accommodation spanning over two floors, this lovely three-bedroom semi- detached family home is located in the thriving village of Alford.
Internally, the property comprises a welcoming hallway, front-facing lounge on open plan with the dining room, and a good-sized dining kitchen.
There are also three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with three-piece suite.
Offers over £139,000
Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444
75 Lord Hay’s Grove, Old Aberdeen, Aberdeen
This immaculate two-bedroom property has been completed to a good standard and affords the opportunity to move in with the minimum of inconvenience.
It benefits from gas central heating, double glazing and security entry, as well as a balcony area and spacious accommodation.
Offers over £145,000
contact: James & George Collie on 01224 572777
Bwythyn Enfys, Maud, Peterhead
This well-maintained four-bedroom bungalow is located in a tranquil rural area, with the amenities of New Deer a mere two miles away.
There is good public room accommodation with a lounge featuring a living flame gas fire, as well as an open-plan sun lounge.
Outside, there are mature gardens with open views of the surrounding countryside, a tarred driveway and double garage.