Four properties that could be your new home in the north-east from £124,995

Every week we feature a selection of our favourite properties on the market in the north-east.

Today we’ve picked these three properties, all available from £124,995

35 Caledonian Place, Aberdeen – £124,995

Stylishly presented, this one-bedroom first floor flat forms part of a traditional granite building.

There is a spacious lounge, fully equipped dining kitchen, double bedroom with a lot of storage space and a modern bathroom with a white three-piece suite.

The flat benefits from a large communal rear garden.

Contact: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224-564636

31 David Street, Inverbervie, Montrose – £140,000

Tucked away in a quiet yet central location in the tranquil seaside village of Inverbervie, this two-bedroom end terraced property offers a good level of accommodation.

The property has a generously-sized lounge, fully fitted kitchen, bright and sunny conservatory, two good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite.

Contact: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166

1 Easter Bell Rock Lane, Chapelton, Stonehaven – £224,995

Situated in a quiet location within modern residential development, this two-bedroom detached villa occupies an enviable quiet location.

There is a contemporary lounge, cloakroom, modern fully equipped kitchen, master bedroom with an en suite shower room, further double bedroom and a family bathroom.

Contact: Alex Hutcheon + Co on 01224-623400

33 Buckie Crescent, Bridge Of Don, Aberdeen – £273,000

This three-bedroom detached dwellinghouse is situated on a quiet residential street within Bridge of Don.

The property has a spacious lounge on open plan with dining room, cosy sun lounge, dining kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, master bedroom with an en suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a shower room.

Contact: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224-564636