Four north-east homes on the market from £99,500

If you’re on the market for a new home, one of these four homes could be for you.

From £62,000 and upwards you could make one of these properties your dream home.

118 Queen Street, Peterhead – Offers over £99,500

Situated in the heart of Peterhead, this impressive two-bedroom home would make a fantastic first-time buy.

Inside, the accommodation is laid out on two floors and is generous in size.

There is a spacious lounge, two single bedrooms with large windows, dining kitchen fitted with a wide range of base and wall units, and a three-piece white suite bathroom.

Contact: Gray & Gray on 01779 480222

5 Summer Place, Dyce, Aberdeen – offers over £110,000

Forming part of a traditional granite building, this two-bedroom ground-floor flat is located within a quiet residential street in Dyce.

The area has a wealth of shopping, health, leisure and recreational amenities, as well as good primary and secondary schools, and an effective road and rail network to Aberdeen city.

The property benefits further from two exclusive areas of garden to the rear.

Contact: Solicitors Direct on 01224 327437

23 Rosewell Place, Aberdeen – offers over £120,000

Well-proportioned with ample potential, this one-bedroom home is situated within a well established cul-de-sac.

Inside, the property comprises an entrance hall, large lounge with picture window overlooking the front, kitchen, and white three-piece suite bathroom.

There is also a double bedroom, which benefits from a fitted double wardrobe and ample space for free-standing furniture.

Contact: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 632500

Pineshaw Cottage, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie – offers over £330,000

Enjoying a superb elevated location on the outskirts of Inverurie, this exceptionally spacious four-bedroom detached home sits in approximately one acre of landscaped garden grounds.

There is spacious and comfortable accommodation spanning two floors. Outside, there is also a large double garage and adjacent outbuildings.

Contact: The Kellas Partnership on 01467 627333