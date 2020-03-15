Four north-east homes on the market from £62,000

If you’re on the market for a new home, one of these four homes could be for you.

From £62,000 and upwards you could make one of these properties your dream home.

15 Fraser Road, Aberdeen

Enjoying a convenient central location, this one-bedroom first floor flat is presented in a tasteful modern colour scheme and would make an ideal purchase for first-time buyers.

In a ready to move into state, there is an entrance hallway, beautifully-presented lounge, fully fitted kitchen, shower room, and a well-proportioned double bedroom offering space for free standing furniture.

There is a shared garden outside.

Offers over £62,5000

Contact: Andersonbain LLP on 01224 456789

Flat M, 30 Fraser Road, Aberdeen

This exceptionally spacious, two-bedroom executive apartment is situated on the second floor of a modern purpose-built development.

It is a stone’s throw from the wide variety of amenities available in the heart of the city, which includes restaurants and supermarkets.

There are also plenty of public transport, sport and leisure facilities close by.

Offers over £62,500

Contact: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 632500

48 Fountainhall Road, Aberdeen

Situated in a prime, sought-after West End location, this impressive two-bedroom property enjoys well-proportioned, stylish and versatile accommodation.

As well as this, there is also a delightful patio area outside, which is perfect for outdoor entertaining and al fresco dining during the summer months.

A garden shed and secure off street parking are also included.

Offers over £295,000

Contact: Wilsone & Duffus on 01224-251100

24 Westwood Drive, Westhill

This impressive four bedroom bungalow is situated in a well-established residential area, and has much to offer a multitude of home buyers.

It enjoys its very own double garage and secluded rear gardens, as well as comfortable and spacious accommodation.

This comprises a large lounge, kitchen on open-plan with the family room and a formal dining room.

Offers over £345,000

Contact: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224564636