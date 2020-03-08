Four north-east homes available to rent from just £375 per month

Whether you’re looking for a new flat to rent, or something a little larger for your family, these four properties have something for everyone.

Situated in a quiet location close to George Street and some of the other main arterial routes throughout the city, this one-bedroom studio flat is well served by local shops and public transport facilities.

Inside, there is an entrance hallway, lounge with ample space for bedroom furniture, fully fitted dining kitchen and bathroom with over bath shower.

Outside, there is on-street permit parking, an exclusive area of front garden and a communal rear garden.

The property benefits further from electric heating and double glazing.

Viewing: Peterkins on 01224 428050

Presented in excellent condition, this modern one-bedroom flat is situated in the popular Rosemount area of Aberdeen, which boasts a wealth of local shops and supermarkets.

Benefiting from electric heating and double glazing, the accommodation comprises welcoming entrance hall, well-proportioned lounge, modern kitchen with an array of integrated appliances, a stylish bathroom, and a double bedroom.

The double bedroom boasts built-in wardrobes and ample space for free-standing furniture.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 267067

Perfect for young couples, professionals and those that love city centre living, this one-bedroom flat has much to offer.

The property, which has gas central heating, double glazing exclusive patio area and an exclusive parking space, boasts an abundance of impressive and well-proportioned rooms throughout.

There is a large lounge with dining furniture, kitchen fitted with modern wall and base units and integrated appliances, good-sized double bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a stylish bathroom.

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

This spacious four-bedroom flat enjoys a prime location in the ever-popular Rosemount area of the city.

The property has recently undergone significant refurbishments, including the installation of a new gas central heating boiler and redecorated accommodation, which spans across two floors.

There is a lounge with bay window and open outlook to the front, fully fitted kitchen and dining room, as well as four well-proportioned double bedrooms offering ample space for furniture.

There is also a modern bathroom with shower.

Viewing: A.C. Morrison & Richards LLP on 01224 573321