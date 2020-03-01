Four north-east homes available to rent from just £350 per month

Whether you’re looking for a new flat to rent, or something a little larger for your family, these four properties have something for everyone.

23A Forbes Street, Aberdeen

Situated in the sought after Rosemount area of the city, this one-bedroom ground-floor flat is set in a prime spot only a stone’s throw away from the city centre.

The property benefits from a security entry system, modern electric heaters and double glazing, as well as a contemporary fitted kitchen, large lounge, spacious double bedroom and modern shower room with a three-piece white suite.

The accommodation is well proportioned, decorated in neutral tones and presented in very good order throughout, boasting co-ordinating floor coverings.

Price: £350pcm

Viewing: Fraser & Mulligan on 01339 755633

134 Hardgate, Aberdeen

Within a few minutes’ walk of Union Street, where a vast selection of impressive and practical amenities can be found, this well-appointed two-bedroom first-floor flat is perfect for young professionals and couples. The property, which is in excellent order, features full gas central heating and double glazing.

The accommodation has just been recently been upgraded and redecorated throughout. This comprises a welcoming hallway, well-proportioned lounge, kitchen fitted with a range of integrated appliances, two good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom.

Price: £500pcm

Viewing: A.C. Morrison & Richards LLP on 01224 573321

8 Grant Road, Banchory

Situated in a popular residential area of Banchory, this desirable two-bedroom flat is within easy walking distance of local schools and amenities.

Internally, there is a large lounge overlooking the front of the property, as well as a fitted kitchen enjoying views over the rear garden.

There are also two good-sized double bedrooms, one of which benefits from fitted storage.

Completing the accommodation is a bathroom with a three-piece white suite and shower fitted over the bath.

Price: £625pcm

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01330 824646

Lismore Cottage, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie

Decorated to a very high standard throughout, this three-bedroom home is immaculate and stylish.

The ground-floor accommodation comprises a good-sized lounge with woodburner, spacious kitchen with ample room for dining table and chairs, large conservatory, and master bedroom with en suite. Located upstairs are two generously proportioned double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The home is enhanced further by the stunning gardens outside, as well as the extensive garage.

Price: £875pcm

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263