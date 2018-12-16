Four north-east homes available to rent from £495 a month

Every week we feature a selection of our favourite properties available to rent in the north-east.

Today we’ve picked these four properties are all available from £495 per month.

44 Union Grove, Aberdeen – £495pcm

Available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no smokers and no pets permitted, this spacious one-bedroom first-floor flat is set in the heart of Aberdeen city.

The accommodation comprises a well-proportioned lounge with a fireplace, stylish kitchen, which is fitted with a range of wall and base units, a small dining area and a bright and spacious bedroom with a lot of storage space.

A shower room completes the flat’s accommodation.

The property, which has been decorated tastefully, benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 267067

22 Howburn Place, Aberdeen – £525pcm

Located just off Holburn Street, this one-bedroom top-floor flat is close to all local amenities.

The flat has an inviting hall, good-sized lounge with a comfortable-looking couch, fully equipped kitchen with a dining table and four chairs, small double bedroom with a lot of storage space and a bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite.

The property, which benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.

There is also a permit parking available, as well as a large loft storage area in the flat.

The property benefits from a shared rear garden, drying area and shed.

Viewing: Stronachs LLP on 01224 626100

55 Albury Mansions, Aberdeen – £725pcm

Situated within a popular development in the Ferryhill area, this two-bedroom ground-floor apartment offers a good level of family accommodation.

The property, which was recently renovated, has a sunny and spacious lounge, fully equipped modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, two well-proportioned double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a contemporary shower room.

The flat is available for lease on a fully furnished basis.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01224 267067

Flat 3, 438 Union Street, Aberdeen – £950pcm

Ideally placed to take full advantage of the wealth of amenities the city centre has to offer, this three-bedroom apartment is available for lease on a fully furnished basis with no smokers and no pets allowed.

Regular public transport to various parts of the city is readily available nearby.

The modern accommodation comprises a welcoming hallway, generously sized lounge, modern and fully fitted dining kitchen, very spacious double bedroom with a work space, two further good-sized double bedrooms, single bedroom, modern shower room and a stylish family bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

Viewing: Ledingham Chalmers LLP on 01224 408405