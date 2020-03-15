Four north-east home available from £475 per month

One of these four north-east properties could be your next rental home.

From quiet villages to the city centre, these properties are all of a high standard and ready to move into.

Flat B, 45 Moss Street, Keith

Located within the popular village of Keith, this two-bedroom property is perfect for commuters and those wishing to be close to local amenities.

Inside, there is a lovely lounge with dual aspect windows overlooking the front, a spacious dining kitchen, which has been fitted with ample wall and base units, and a three-piece suite shower room.

There are also two good-sized bedrooms, both of which benefit from built-in wardrobes. The flat also enjoys a parking space, sharing drying green and shed access outside.

Rent per month £475

Viewing: Peterkins on 01466 792101

27 Victoria Street, Aberdeen

Benefiting from gas central heating and a rear shared drying green, this two-bedroom top floor flat boasts an array of generously-sized rooms.

It is situated in the west end of Aberdeen, which provides an abundance of local amenities including restaurants, shops, supermarkets, cafes, and public transport.

The accommodation comprises a comfortable lounge, dining kitchen fitted with a range of integrated appliances, and a white three-piece bathroom.

There are also two bedrooms, offering ample space for free-standing furniture.

Rent per month £695

Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044

21 High Street, Banchory

Enjoying a prime location in the heart of Banchory, with many local shops and amenities on the doorstep, this three-bedroom townhouse boasts superb accommodation spanning three floors.

Decorated in neutral decor throughout, this accommodation comprises a well-appointed dining kitchen and spacious lounge with wood-burning stove.

Upstairs, there is a well-proportioned family room, master bedroom with ensuite facilities, and two further double bedrooms. The property also has a garden and parking area to the rear.

Rent per month £875

Viewing: Aberdein Considine 01330 824646

36 Stewart Crescent, Peterhead

Modern and spacious, this desirable four-bedroom home is perfect for families.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a generous entrance hall, double bedroom, lounge, dining room, large kitchen with patio doors leading out to the rear garden, and a utility room.

The upstairs houses the master bedroom with ensuite, three further double bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Externally, there is a driveway, single garage, front garden and a fully-enclosed rear garden.

Rent per month £900

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365