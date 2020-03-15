Four north-east home available from £475 per month

One of these four north-east properties could be your next rental home.
From quiet villages to the city centre, these properties are all of a high standard and ready to move into.
Flat B, 45 Moss Street, Keith
Located within the popular village of Keith, this two-bedroom property is perfect for commuters and those wishing to be close to local amenities.
Inside, there is a lovely lounge with dual aspect windows overlooking the front, a spacious dining kitchen, which has been fitted with ample wall and base units, and a three-piece suite shower room.
There are also two good-sized bedrooms, both of which benefit from built-in wardrobes. The flat also enjoys a parking space, sharing drying green and shed access outside.
Rent per month £475
Viewing: Peterkins on 01466 792101
27 Victoria Street, Aberdeen
Benefiting from gas central heating and a rear shared drying green, this two-bedroom top floor flat boasts an array of generously-sized rooms.
It is situated in the west end of Aberdeen, which provides an abundance of local amenities including restaurants, shops, supermarkets, cafes, and public transport.
The accommodation comprises a comfortable lounge, dining kitchen fitted with a range of integrated appliances, and a white three-piece bathroom.
There are also two bedrooms, offering ample space for free-standing furniture.
Rent per month £695
Viewing: Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 655044
21 High Street, Banchory
Enjoying a prime location in the heart of Banchory, with many local shops and amenities on the doorstep, this three-bedroom townhouse boasts superb accommodation spanning three floors.
Decorated in neutral decor throughout, this accommodation comprises a well-appointed dining kitchen and spacious lounge with wood-burning stove.
Upstairs, there is a well-proportioned family room, master bedroom with ensuite facilities, and two further double bedrooms. The property also has a garden and parking area to the rear.
Rent per month £875
Viewing: Aberdein Considine 01330 824646
36 Stewart Crescent, Peterhead
Modern and spacious, this desirable four-bedroom home is perfect for families.
The ground floor accommodation comprises a generous entrance hall, double bedroom, lounge, dining room, large kitchen with patio doors leading out to the rear garden, and a utility room.
The upstairs houses the master bedroom with ensuite, three further double bedrooms and the family bathroom.
Externally, there is a driveway, single garage, front garden and a fully-enclosed rear garden.