Offers over £205,000: Four-bedroom treat on offer in Turriff

Enjoying an elevated plot and views of the surrounding countryside, this four-bedroom property would be ideal for a multitude of buyers.

Not only does it offer comfortable living, but also a range of fantastic features including ample built-in storage and professionally landscaped gardens.

Owner Valerie Gale, who works as a bank teller at Clydesdale Bank, has enjoyed living in the home with her husband Sam, 65, for more than a decade.

34 Meadowview Road, Turriff

Offers over £205,000

Four-bedroom home boasting views of the surrounding countryside in the thriving town of Turriff.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263

Now approaching the five-year mark since their two children Ross, 35, and Lauren, 29, moved out, the couple believe it’s now the right time to relocate.

Valerie, 64, said: “Initially, my husband and I bought the plot because we’ve always loved the area and wanted a home built from scratch.

“Turriff is a thriving town carrying all the amenities you could need, including good schools, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

“As soon as the home was built, the pair of us knew we wanted it to have neutral decor throughout with little pops of colour here and there.”

The accommodation inside comprises a kitchen on semi-open plan with the dining area, allowing plenty of space for formal and informal dining, as well as a well-proportioned lounge, family bathroom, utility room, master bedroom with luxury en suite shower room, and three further good-sized bedrooms.

“A stand-out room for me is the kitchen,” said Valerie.

“It’s in perfect working order and on semi-open plan with the dining room, which makes it a great space for when guests are coming round.

“Because of the versatility of the rooms inside, I think the property would appeal to a variety of home buyers, including first-time buyers and growing families.”

Outside, there is a driveway providing access to the single garage, as well as desirable front and rear gardens.

Valerie added: “The home is situated in an area with no traffic, so it’s incredibly quiet all the time.

“The pair of us are now looking to downsize as the kids moved out some time ago, so we’re on the hunt for a bungalow.

“Because Sam and I love this area so much, and his mum lives close by, we’ll definitely be staying in Turriff.”